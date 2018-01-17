Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Clemson |01.16.18

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) relishes in a ten point lead over Clemson during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) embraces teammate Jalek Felton (5) prior to the Tar Heels game against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) sizes up the Clemson team during the National Anthem on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell (4) during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a three-point shot during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) defends Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Clemson’s Donte Grantham (32) during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket between Clemson’s David Skara (24) and Aamir Simms (25) during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Clemson coach Brad Browned reacts to a foul against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Clemson’s Aamir Simms (25) and Mark Donnal (5) during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) has his shot blocked by Clemson’s Aamir Simms (25) and Mark Donnal (5) during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Clemson coach Brad Browned directs his team on defense during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and trainer Doug Halverson attend to Luke Maye after Maye took and elbow to the nose from teammate Kenny Williams in the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a call against his team during the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) returns to the Tar Heels’ bench in the second half after receiving five stitches to his nose after taking a hit during the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) takes a shot over Clemson’s Gabe Devoe (10) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) puts up a shot over North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams steadies himself after reacting to poor play by his team during the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three-point shot over Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket for a reverse layup against Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) and Mark Donnal (5) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) takes a shot over Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Kenny Williams (24) force a turnover by Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) make a steal from Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) fouls North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) takes a tumble after drawing a foul from Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) reacts after drawing a foul from Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) fouls North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) works his way to the basket against Clemson’s Mark Donnal (5) and David Skara (24) during the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Clemson’s Mark Donnal (5) and David Skara (24) during the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) harnesses a defensive rebound and looks to teammate Joel Berry to start a fast break during the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his assistant coaches during the closing minutes of the Tar Heels game against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) scores on Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) during the of the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team during the closing minutes of the Tar Heels game against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams cracks a smile as he applauds his team’s performance during the closing minutes of the Tar Heels game against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Luke Maye (32) double down on the defense on Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell (4) during the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Clemson’s Gabe Devoe (10) during the of the second half on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) scores on a fast break during the closing minute of the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Marcus Ginyard, center, a member of the Tar Heels’ 2009 National Championship team watches the final minutes of the Tar Heels’ game against Clemson from behind their bench on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 87-79 victory over Clemson on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
