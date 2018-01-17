College basketball: Thursday’s area games to watch

THURSDAY’S MATCHUPS
WAKE FOREST (8-9, 1-4 ACC) at N.C. STATE (12-6, 2-3)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 8 p.m., WMYT
Wake Forest isn’t getting to the foul line frequently, with 16 free throws in their past two games. ...The Wolfpack’s Leonard Freeman has built his scoring average consistently this season and is at 11.2 points per game.
CHARLOTTE (5-11, 1-4 Conference USA) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (8-9, 2-3)
FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Fla., 7 p.m.
Charlotte guard Jon Davis shows signs of snapping out of his shooting slump, as he’s averaged 32 points in the past two games. The 49ers held Western Kentucky to a season-low 39.2 percent field-goal shooting Saturday. ... Ronald Delph leads Florida Atlantic in scoring (13.2 points) and rebounds (9.2).
PRESBYTERIAN (8-11, 1-5 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (9-10, 4-2)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Northside Christian’s Davon Bell is Presbyterian’s No. 2 scorer, averaging 12.5 points. ...Gardner-Webb guard Liam O’Reilly was 1-for-10 early in Saturday’s loss to Winthrop before recovering for a 12-point, three-assist performance.
UNC ASHEVILLE (11-8, 4-2 Big South) at WINTHROP (9-8, 3-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, 9 p.m., ESPNU
The visiting Bulldogs were the preseason Big South pick, with Winthrop tabbed for second. ...The Bulldogs use a four-guard offense, led by MaCio Teague (16.2 points). ...Winthrop shot 60.6 percent from the floor in the second half of Saturday’s 90-67 rout of Gardner-Webb.
LENOIR-RHYNE (7-8, 5-4 South Atlantic) at QUEENS (15-1, 8-1)
Belk Arena, Charlotte, 6 p.m.
This game was postponed from Wednesday night. ...The visiting Bears have won three straight and shot 54 percent from the floor Saturday at Wingate. Cory Thomas leads in scoring (15.6 points a game). ...Queens is trying to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 73-72 setback Saturday to rival Lincoln Memorial.
Postponed
Appalachian State’s Sun Belt Conference game at Troy will be played Monday.
Steve Lyttle
