What does the winter weather mean for NC State’s game against Wake?

Wednesday’s heavy snow brought central North Carolina to a grinding halt, with colleges – including N.C. State – joining area school districts in canceling Thursday’s classes.
So what does that mean for Thursday night’s game between N.C. State and Wake Forest?
According to ACC spokesman Brian Morrison, the league anticipates the 8 p.m. game will still be played.
N.C. State called off Thursday’s classes for students for the second day in a row. But Fred Demarest, an N.C. State athletics department spokesman, said that has no impact on the basketball game. ACC guidelines stipulate that games will only be postponed if the teams or game officials are unable to make it to the arena.
After practicing in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest’s basketball team traveled across Interstate 40 by bus and arrived in Raleigh around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The ACC office wouldn’t say whether or not the officials are in town.
N.C. State (12-6, 2-3 ACC) is unbeaten in its two ACC home games this season. Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4) will play its third league game in the Triangle in the last three weeks. The Demon Deacons lost 73-69 at North Carolina on Dec. 30 and 89-71 at Duke last Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
Wake Forest at NC State
When: 8 p.m., Thursday
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
TV: ACC Network
