Charlotte 49ers Jon Davis scored a game-high 25 points in Thursday’s 75-64 loss at Florida Atlantic. It’s his third straight game of 25 points or more.
College Sports

Despite another big night for Jon Davis, Charlotte 49ers drop fourth straight

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 10:19 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Justin Massey drilled five treys to total 17 points in the first half as Florida Atlantic rolled to its third straight win, beating Charlotte 75-64 on Thursday night.

Massey finished with 19 points with Jailyn Ingram, William Pfister and Amir Smith totaling 11 points apiece for FAU (9-9, 3-3 Conference USA), which had dropped six straight before starting on the current win streak.

The Owls never trailed, leading 38-27 at the break and took an early 42-29 lead in the second half. They kept a double-digit lead throughout the second period.

FAU made five more field goals than Charlotte, hitting 6 of 12 from long range, while the 49ers made 5 of 14 from distance.

Jon Davis led Charlotte with 25 points, his third straight game with 25 or more. Davis scored 38 against Marshall, which set the Halton Arena scoring record by a Niner, and 26 against Western Kentucky.

Austin Ajukwa added 14 for Charlotte (5-12, 1-5), which has lost four straight.

Observer staff contributed to this report.

Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Ajukwa, right, finished with 14 points at Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
