Despite legal issue, Markell Johnson never doubted he’d return to the N.C. State Wolfpack

More Videos 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Pause 2:37 Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 1:48 Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 0:52 Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on his upcoming cameo in the Fox broadcast booth. 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NC State's Johnson: 'It is only up from here' NC State's Markell Johnson talks about returning from suspension and the future after the Wolfpack defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. NC State's Markell Johnson talks about returning from suspension and the future after the Wolfpack defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

NC State's Markell Johnson talks about returning from suspension and the future after the Wolfpack defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com