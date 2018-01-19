Davidson coach Bob McKillop yells to his team late in the first half of Friday’s win against St. Bonaventure at Belk Arena. The Wildcats won 83-63.
Davidson coach Bob McKillop yells to his team late in the first half of Friday’s win against St. Bonaventure at Belk Arena. The Wildcats won 83-63. TIM COWIE DavidsonPhotos.com
Davidson coach Bob McKillop yells to his team late in the first half of Friday’s win against St. Bonaventure at Belk Arena. The Wildcats won 83-63. TIM COWIE DavidsonPhotos.com

College Sports

Davidson answers ‘knocks to the mat,’ shuts down St. Bonaventure, talented backcourt

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

January 19, 2018 10:04 PM

DAVIDSON

Davidson’s Wildcats made more than their share of 3-pointers and played lockdown defense in the second half on the way to an 83-73 victory Friday against St. Bonaventure at Belk Arena.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Wildcats (10-7, 5-1 Atlantic 10), who solidified their hold on second place in the league behind Rhode Island (14-3, 6-0).

The Wildcats led 41-37 at halftime and were having trouble shaking the Bonnies (12-6, 2-4), who had nonconference victories against Syracuse and Maryland before starting conference play. But Davidson, which entered the game leading the Atlantic 10 in scoring defense in league games (50.8) and second in field-goal percentage (39.0 percent), clamped down on the Bonnies.

St. Bonaventure shot just 29.4 percent in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away late. Davidson put the game away at the free-throw line, making 11-of-12 down the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Wildcats entered the game 18th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They were 14-of-33 against the Bonnies.

BKC1-19-18-014 (2)
Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) drives past St. Bonaventure’s Courtney Stockard (11) during Friday’s game at Belk Arena. Aldridge finished with a game-high 25 points as Davidson won 83-73.
TIM COWIE DavidsonPhotos.com

Three who mattered

Peyton Aldridge, Davidson: The Wildcats’ senior forward played all 40 minutes, scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He made all eight of his free throws.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson: The Wildcats’ sophomore guard scored 21 points, had nine assists and grabbed four rebounds.

Matt Mobley, St. Bonaventure: Mobley, half of the Bonnies’ talented backcourt (along with NBA prospect Jaylen Adams) scored 25 points (on 9-of-19 shooting) and had four assists and four rebounds.

BKC1-19-18-003
Davidson’s Kellan Grady (31) tries to avoid fouling St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams (03) in the first half of Friday’s game.
TIM COWIE DavidsonPhotos.com

Observations

▪  Davidson led 41-17 at halftime, but there were a few statistical oddities during the first 20 minutes. Both teams were 15-of-28 from the field, both teams were 2-for-2 from the free-throw line, both teams had 13 rebounds (three offensive, 10 defensive). The difference was Davidson’s 9-of-19 3-point shooting to St. Bonaventure’s 5-of-12.

▪  Twelve NBA scouts attended the game, mostly to watch St. Bonaventure’s Adams. They might have had their heads turned by Davidson freshman Kellan Grady, however. Grady scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range.

▪  St. Bonaventure starting forward Josh Ayeni didn’t make the trip for undisclosed reasons.

▪  St. Bonaventure has a sizable alumni group in the Charlotte area and had what appeared to be a few hundred noisy fans at the game.

▪  Davidson hits the road for a game Tuesday against Dayton. St. Bonaventure is home against Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday.

BKC1-19-18-022
The Wildcat bench explodes after a Davidson basket late in the second half of Friday’s 83-73 win over visiting St. Bonaventure.
TIM COWIE DavidsonPhotos.com

Quoting

“The great thing about our 3-point shooting tonight was we weren’t just open, but we were prepared to shoot. Just being open doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.” – Davidson coach Bob McKillop.

“Coach said they were going to hit us, and we needed to keep coming back and not buckle back and not give in.” – Aldridge.

“There were plays tonight you could get frustrated and not go on to the next play. We answered a lot of knocks to the mat tonight and that’s a very encouraging sign.” – McKillop.

David Scott: @davidscott14

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

    North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye needed five stitches after colliding with teammate Kenny Williams under the Clemson basket with 1:59 in the first half of Tuesday's game. Here's what he had to say about it.

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots
Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

View More Video