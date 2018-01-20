College basketball: Sunday’s regional games to watch

No. 25 MIAMI (13-4, 2-3 ACC) at N.C. STATE (13-6, 3-3)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, noon, WBTV
The struggling Hurricanes have lost four of seven and blew a 13-point lead Monday against Duke. They’ve had problems adjusting when opponents switch defenses. ...The Wolfpack’s Omer Yurtseven seems to enjoy playing at PNC Arena, with 20-point-plus performances in his past two home games.
No. 2 VIRGINIA (17-1, 6-0 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (8-10, 1-5)
Never miss a local story.
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 6 p.m., ESPNU
The Cavaliers have won nine straight, and their nation-leading defense has held opponents to less than 50 points eight times this season. ...In the past month, Wake Forest has allowed game-ending scoreless runs against Tennessee (13-0), North Carolina (8-0) and most recently N.C. State (13-0).
WINTHROP (10-8, 4-3 Big South) at PRESBYTERIAN (8-12, 1-6)
Templeton Center, Clinton, S.C., 4 p.m.
Winthrop is coming off a nationally televised rout of UNC Asheville, led by guard Anders Broman (19 points). The Eagles have won three straight, by 20 points or more. ...Poor shooting has hurt Presbyterian, which has lost five in a row. The Blue Hose hit only 32 percent Thursday against Gardner-Webb.
GARDNER-WEBB (10-10, 5-2 Big South) at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (6-12, 1-6)
CSU Field House, Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
D.J. Laster is coming off a 22-point performance for Gardner-Webb, which has won three of four and is just a game out of first place in the Big South. The Bucs’ Christian Keeling has scored in double figures 26 straight games.
Steve Lyttle
Comments