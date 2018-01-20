Tar Heels pull away in the second half to defeat Yellow Jackets, 80-66

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

The disappearance of Pulaski remains one of the nation’s most dramatic and deadly maritime disasters, partly because half on board died, but also because its passengers included some of the most prominent families in the southeast. Among those lost was New York Congressman William B. Rochester and six members of the Lamar family, then among the richest families in the southeast. The luxury steamship that went to the bottom of the Atlantic in 1838 with half its affluent passengers may have been found 40 miles off the coast of North Carolina. Blue Water Ventures International explains what they've found so far.