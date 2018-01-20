More Videos

  Watch: Zion Williamson commits to Duke

    Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day announces his college commitment to Duke University.

Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day announces his college commitment to Duke University. Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com
Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day announces his college commitment to Duke University. Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com

College Sports

Zion Williamson picks Duke

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

January 20, 2018 08:17 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Zion Williamson, the No. 3 player in the nation, according to 247Sports, is headed to the Triangle.

Williamson (6-6, 275) picked Duke over UNC, Clemson, Kansas, South Carolina and Kentucky.

The No. 1 power forward in the nation will join R.J. Barrett (6-7, 200), the No. 1 player in the nation; Cam Reddish (6-7, 211), the No. 2 player, and Tre Jones (6-2, 175), the No. 8 player in the nation. All four players will participate in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28 in Atlanta, Ga.

Williamson plays at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C., where he is averaging 37 points per game and 16 rebounds.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

