Zion Williamson picks Duke

Zion Williamson, the No. 3 player in the nation, according to 247Sports, is headed to the Triangle.

Williamson (6-6, 275) picked Duke over UNC, Clemson, Kansas, South Carolina and Kentucky.

The No. 1 power forward in the nation will join R.J. Barrett (6-7, 200), the No. 1 player in the nation; Cam Reddish (6-7, 211), the No. 2 player, and Tre Jones (6-2, 175), the No. 8 player in the nation. All four players will participate in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28 in Atlanta, Ga.

Williamson plays at Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C., where he is averaging 37 points per game and 16 rebounds.

