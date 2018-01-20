More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Pause
Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next 0:54

Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 2:26

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 0:47

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks 0:11

Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

  • Marcus Lattimore’s message to South Carolina fans

    South Carolina football great Marcus Lattimore address the Colonial Life Arena crowd on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

South Carolina football great Marcus Lattimore address the Colonial Life Arena crowd on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football great Marcus Lattimore address the Colonial Life Arena crowd on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

This year, USC football team is celebrated, not just recognized

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

January 20, 2018 09:29 PM

While South Carolina’s basketball team couldn’t celebrate any wins Saturday night, the football team celebrated more than anyone really thought it would get.

Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp, along with new director of player development Marcus Lattimore and about 50 members of the football team, were introduced at the men’s basketball game against No. 21 Tennessee.

South Carolina recognized its football team during halftime, but there’s a difference between being “recognized” and being “celebrated.” When you finish 6-7 and are coming off a bowl game loss to USF, like the Gamecocks did in 2016, you get “recognized.” When you’re 9-4 and coming off a bowl win against Michigan, like the Gamecocks were Saturday night, you get “celebrated.”

The difference was perfectly clear in Colonial Life Arena as the sellout crowd welcomed the team’s appearance on the court with a long and loud cheer. Muschamp opened his remarks by urging the crowd to “welcome one of the great Gamecocks of all time, Marcus Lattimore.” The crowd cheered for so long that Muschamp finally handed the microphone to Lattimore, who did the rest of the night’s speaking.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’m so excited to be back,” Lattimore said, “because we’re going up and we’re going to keep going up and we’re going to be holding that (SEC championship) trophy in Atlanta.”

Steve Spurrier made the basketball halftime ceremonies a thing in Columbia, unveiling an SEC East championship trophy in 2010 and celebrating three consecutive 11-win seasons after that.

It had been a dry spell for a while, though. There was a 7-6 season, the 3-9 disaster and then last year’s 6-7. Not a lot to celebrate there, but as the Gamecocks introduced their 13 early enrollees on Saturday night, the home crowd sensed better times around the bend.

Lattimore ended his remarks by saying, “One more thing, one more thing,” and waiting for a dramatic pause before leading the crowd in a chant of “We want Zion, we want Zion.”

That win, though, escaped the grasp of the basketball team as in-state phenom Zion Williamson chose Duke during a Saturday night ceremony, as did the actual game, a 70-63 victory by the Vols.

At least there was football to feel good about.

More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Pause
Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next 0:54

Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 2:26

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 0:47

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks 0:11

Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

  • Gamecocks introduce midyear football enrollees

    South Carolina football's midyear football enrollees are recognized at halftime of the Gamecocks vs. Tennessee basketball game.

Gamecocks introduce midyear football enrollees

South Carolina football's midyear football enrollees are recognized at halftime of the Gamecocks vs. Tennessee basketball game.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Pause
Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next 0:54

Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 2:26

The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte 2:33

Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 0:47

Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks 0:11

Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

  • Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

    North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye needed five stitches after colliding with teammate Kenny Williams under the Clemson basket with 1:59 in the first half of Tuesday's game. Here's what he had to say about it.

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

View More Video