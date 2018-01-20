This year, USC football team is celebrated, not just recognized

0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye Pause

0:54 Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next

1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

2:33 Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

0:47 Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington

1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

0:11 Zion Williamson warms up with dynamic dunks