A charitable Charlotte 49ers drop fifth straight, a 79-59 loss at FIU

Eric Lockett scored half of his career-high 30 points at the free-throw line, where he converted 15 of 18, and four players reached double figures as Florida International defeated Charlotte 79-59 on Saturday.
FIU (9-11, 3-4 Conference USA) led almost all the way in a dominating outing. The Panthers went to the free-throw line 25 times, making 19. They scored 23 points off 16 Charlotte turnovers, had eight steals and four blocked shots. Trejon Jacob and Michael Douglas scored 16 points each and Brian Beard Jr. added 15 points with eight assists and four steals.
Trailing 41-24 at halftime, Charlotte opened the second half with 3-pointers from Jon Davis and Ryan Murphy, sparking a 14-5 run that cut the gap to 46-38 five minutes in. Lockett, Beard and Jacob scored the next 14 points in three minutes for FIU and Charlotte called a timeout, trailing 60-46.
Davis led the 49ers (5-13, 1-6) with 15 points. It was Davis’ 58th career double-figure scoring game and the 13th of the season.
Murphy added a career-high 14 for the 49ers. Jailan Haslem scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The loss is the 49ers’ fifth straight. Charlotte’s last win was on Jan. 4 at North Texas.
Charlotte returns to Halton Arena next weekend to begin a three-game homestand. Saturday, they face Old Dominion at 7 p.m.
FIU 79, CHARLOTTE 59
CHARLOTTE (5-13): Supica 2-5 2-2 6, Haslem 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 5-16 3-5 15, Ajukwa 3-5 2-2 8, Murphy 5-14 0-0 14, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Blight 0-1 0-0 0, Garvin 1-2 2-2 4, McGill 1-2 0-0 2, Vasic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-12 59.
FIU (9-11): Hussein 0-4 0-0 0, Dieng 0-0 0-2 0, Beard 6-12 2-3 15, Jacob 6-11 0-0 16, Lockett 7-12 15-18 30, Douglas 6-12 2-2 16, Osaghae 1-3 0-0 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Christiansen 0-1 0-0 0, Veira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 19-25 79.
Halftime—FIU 41-24. 3-Point Goals—Charlotte 6-20 (Murphy 4-10, Davis 2-7, Ajukwa 0-1, McGill 0-1, Vasic 0-1), FIU 8-18 (Jacob 4-8, Douglas 2-4, Lockett 1-2, Beard 1-3, Christiansen 0-1). Fouled Out—Ajukwa. Rebounds—Charlotte 32 (Haslem, Supica 7), FIU 31 (Douglas 7). Assists—Charlotte 9 (Davis 3), FIU 14 (Beard 8). Total Fouls—Charlotte 15, FIU 14. A—2,195 (5,000).
