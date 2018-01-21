Hot-shooting Miami ends N.C. State’s home court streak in ACC play

N.C. State pushed another ranked foe on its home court before finally coming up short on Sunday.
No. 25 Miami shot 3-pointers better than it has in any ACC game and got 15 points from reserve center Ebuka Izundu to beat the Wolfpack 86-81 at PNC Arena.
N.C. State (13-7, 3-4 ACC), having defeated Duke and Clemson at home this month, lost a league game on its home court for the first time this season.
“They hit some big 3s so give credit to them,” N.C. State forward Torin Dorn said. “Those were some tough shots. Just give them all the props for that. But we’ve got to be better.”
The Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3) entered the game having made 34.1 percent of their 3-pointers this season, including a frigid 29 percent in league play. But Miami sank 10 of 19 3-pointers against the Wolfpack, making 6 of 11 in the second half. The Hurricanes shot 57.6 percent overall for the game.
Izundu, a 6-10 reserve junior center averaging 4.1 points per game, scored 15 points while making all seven of of his shots from the field before fouling out.
Bruce Brown led Miami with 19 points and nine assists.
Omer Yurtseven continued his strong season for N.C. State with 28 points. Dorn and Allerik Freeman each scored 13 for the Wolfpack, which shot 54.4 percent but turned the ball over 15 times.
“Both teams scored at a high percentage,” Yurtseven said. “It was a 50-50 game. At the end they were the ones that won and we were the ones that wound up being frustrated.”
Miami never trailed in the second half after leading 36-32 at halftime.
But N.C. State appeared to earn a chance to tie the game in the final minute.
With 50 seconds left and the Hurricanes up 84-81, Miami guard Chris Lykes appeared to lose control of the ball while being trapped by N.C. State’s defenders near midcourt. But instead of the Wolfpack heading the other way on a fast break, the Hurricanes were awarded a timeout.
The explaination from the officials was the timeout was granted because Lykes was in control of the ball when he verbally asked for a time out.
When play resumed, Miami worked the clock down to 22 seconds before Brown passed the ball inside to Dewan Huell for a dunk that gave Miami an 86-81 lead.
Earlier, a pair of N.C. State turnovers led to two Izundu baskets inside to give Miami a 63-55 lead with 11:59 to play.
With Yurtseven on the bench, though, N.C. State found a way to score seven consecutive points to trim the Hurricanes lead to 63-62. Allerik Freeman scored five of the points while Lennard Freeman added a bucket.
Miami scored nine points in a row to build a 77-65 lead, but N.C. State answered with seven in a row of its own to trail 77-72 after a Braxton Beverly jumper with 4:51 to play.
But the Wolfpack were never closer than three points the rest of the game.
Miami shot 54.2 percent in the first half, leading by as many as nine points before taking a 36-32 lead at intermission.
After the Hurricanes jumped to an 18-9 lead, Yurtseven scored 10 points over the final 10:51 to help the Wolfpack erase the lead.
Sam Hunt’s 3-pointer with 6:30 tied the score at 25, and Dorn’s rebound basket off a Yurtseven miss at 4:03 tied it again at 27.
But Izundu got loose on pick-and-roll plays to score seven points over the final four minutes of the half to give the Hurricanes a halftime lead.
