Gamecock star Gilmore’s big play helps Patriots clinch spot in Super Bowl

For the sixth year in a row, and the ninth time the past 12 seasons the South Carolina Gamecocks football program will be represented by one of its alums in the Super Bowl.
The New England Patriots won the AFC championship game Sunday, meaning a college football player who is a Gamecocks product will be in the NFL’s biggest game.
Stephon Gilmore earns his entire contract in one play pic.twitter.com/WlfS1E3DUI— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018
Stephon Gilmore comes up HUGE on 4th down. pic.twitter.com/Wz57a4sQbL— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2018
Insane play by Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/STjJHDXbyt— Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) January 21, 2018
GILLY GILLY. pic.twitter.com/dqCV9k8GMk— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2018
Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore advanced to Super Bowl LII in New England’s 24-20 victory. It is the first Super Bowl appearance for Gilmore, a corner back.
A USC player would have advanced to the Super Bowl regardless of which team won the AFC championship. A.J. Cann played on the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This is the third year in a row a Gamecock has advanced to the Super Bowl. Last season, fullback Patrick DiMarco played on football’s biggest stage with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, defensive back Darian Stewart represented USC, playing for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos.
After playing college football for USC, offensive lineman Lemuel Jeanpierre appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls for the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and 2014. Sidney Rice was a star receiver/kick returner for the Gamecocks and was teammates with Jeanpierre on Seattle’s Super Bowl winner in 2014.
Two Gamecocks were on opposite sides in the 2013 Super Bowl, and both were defensive backs. Emanuel Cook played for the victorious Baltimore Ravens while Chris Culliver suited up for the San Francisco 49ers.
Gilmore is the 24th Gamecock alum to advance to the Super Bowl in the 52-year history of the game. Cann and Gilmore were teammates at USC in 2011. That South Carolina team finished the season 11-2 and ranked No. 9 in the nation. It was the first 11-win season in Gamecocks history.
Gilmore signed a rich contract with the New England Patriots in the offseason, and had great expectations thrust upon him after the cornerback left the Buffalo Bills for the Super Bowl champions. But Gilmore struggled with injuries, consistency and picking up the schemes of Patriots coach and defensive wizard Bill Belichick.
But he has overcome much of that and played his best football down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs.
The Rock Hill native left the Bills after five seasons and being selected to play in the 2016 Pro Bowl for the Patriots when he signed a five-year, $65 million contract, including an $18 million signing bonus.
Gilmore played for the Gamecocks from 2009-11. He started as a true freshman, and was named Freshman All-American. He was named first team All-SEC twice and third team All-American in 2011.
Gamecocks in the Super Bowl
PLAYERS
Robert Brooks
GreenBay
1997, 1998
Sheldon Brown
Philadelphia
2005
Bobby Bryant
Minnesota
1970, 1974, 1975, 1977
Emanuel Cook
Baltimore
2013
Steve Courson
Pittsburgh
1979, 1980
Terry Cousin
Carolina
2004
Chris Culliver
San Francisco
2013
Patrick DiMarco
Atlanta
2017
Brad Edwards
Washington
1993
Stephon Gilmore
New England
2018
Harold Green
Atlanta
1999
Ira Hillary
Cincinnati
1989
Lemuel Jeanpierre
Seattle
2014, 2015
Jamar Nesbit
New Orleans
2010
Chris Norman
Denver
1987
Dan Reeves
Dallas
1971, 1972
Sidney Rice
Seattle
2014
George Rogers
Washington
1988
Max Runager
Philadelphia
1981
San Francisco
1985
Jay Saldi
Dallas
1978, 1979
Duce Staley
Pittsburgh
2006
Darian Stewart
Denver
2016
Rod Wilson
Chicago
2007
Anthony Wright
New York Giants
2008
HEAD COACH
Dan Reeves
Denver
1987, 1988, 1990
Atlanta
1999
