College Sports

Gamecock star Gilmore’s big play helps Patriots clinch spot in Super Bowl

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 21, 2018 06:06 PM

For the sixth year in a row, and the ninth time the past 12 seasons the South Carolina Gamecocks football program will be represented by one of its alums in the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots won the AFC championship game Sunday, meaning a college football player who is a Gamecocks product will be in the NFL’s biggest game.

Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore advanced to Super Bowl LII in New England’s 24-20 victory. It is the first Super Bowl appearance for Gilmore, a corner back.

A USC player would have advanced to the Super Bowl regardless of which team won the AFC championship. A.J. Cann played on the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is the third year in a row a Gamecock has advanced to the Super Bowl. Last season, fullback Patrick DiMarco played on football’s biggest stage with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2016, defensive back Darian Stewart represented USC, playing for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos.

After playing college football for USC, offensive lineman Lemuel Jeanpierre appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls for the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 and 2014. Sidney Rice was a star receiver/kick returner for the Gamecocks and was teammates with Jeanpierre on Seattle’s Super Bowl winner in 2014.

Two Gamecocks were on opposite sides in the 2013 Super Bowl, and both were defensive backs. Emanuel Cook played for the victorious Baltimore Ravens while Chris Culliver suited up for the San Francisco 49ers.

Gilmore is the 24th Gamecock alum to advance to the Super Bowl in the 52-year history of the game. Cann and Gilmore were teammates at USC in 2011. That South Carolina team finished the season 11-2 and ranked No. 9 in the nation. It was the first 11-win season in Gamecocks history.

Gilmore signed a rich contract with the New England Patriots in the offseason, and had great expectations thrust upon him after the cornerback left the Buffalo Bills for the Super Bowl champions. But Gilmore struggled with injuries, consistency and picking up the schemes of Patriots coach and defensive wizard Bill Belichick.

But he has overcome much of that and played his best football down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs.

The Rock Hill native left the Bills after five seasons and being selected to play in the 2016 Pro Bowl for the Patriots when he signed a five-year, $65 million contract, including an $18 million signing bonus.

Gilmore played for the Gamecocks from 2009-11. He started as a true freshman, and was named Freshman All-American. He was named first team All-SEC twice and third team All-American in 2011.

Gamecocks in the Super Bowl

PLAYERS

Robert Brooks

GreenBay

1997, 1998

Sheldon Brown

Philadelphia

2005

Bobby Bryant

Minnesota

1970, 1974, 1975, 1977

Emanuel Cook

Baltimore

2013

Steve Courson

Pittsburgh

1979, 1980

Terry Cousin

Carolina

2004

Chris Culliver

San Francisco

2013

Patrick DiMarco

Atlanta

2017

Brad Edwards

Washington

1993

Stephon Gilmore

New England

2018

Harold Green

Atlanta

1999

Ira Hillary

Cincinnati

1989

Lemuel Jeanpierre

Seattle

2014, 2015

Jamar Nesbit

New Orleans

2010

Chris Norman

Denver

1987

Dan Reeves

Dallas

1971, 1972

Sidney Rice

Seattle

2014

George Rogers

Washington

1988

Max Runager

Philadelphia

1981

San Francisco

1985

Jay Saldi

Dallas

1978, 1979

Duce Staley

Pittsburgh

2006

Darian Stewart

Denver

2016

Rod Wilson

Chicago

2007

Anthony Wright

New York Giants

2008

HEAD COACH

Dan Reeves

Denver

1987, 1988, 1990

Atlanta

1999

