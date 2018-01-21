This Gamecock great’s spectacular touchdowns put his team in the Super Bowl

0:54 Hayden Hurst wraps up historic USC career with NFL up next Pause

0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

2:30 One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going.

1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

2:33 Women's voices resonate in signs displayed for march in Charlotte

3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

1:36 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum speaks about Kemba Walker's value to team