ACC stands by its official’s call in final minute of NC State loss. Pack’s Yow disagrees

N.C. State isn’t buying the explanation it received for an official’s call that allowed Miami to avoid a turnover in the final minute of Sunday’s 86-81 basketball win over the Wolfpack at PNC Arena.
Miami led 84-81 and had possession with 50.9 seconds to play under the N.C. State basket. After the ball was inbounded, guard Chris Lykes dribbled the ball up the court where he encountered NC State guards Markell Johnson and Allerik Freeman, who trapped him near midcourt with 44 seconds left.
Lykes appeared to lose control of the ball. Johnson batted the ball with one hand and Freeman grabbed it and began dribbling toward N.C. State’s basket. But veteran referee Roger Ayers whistled for play to stop, signaling that Lykes had called for a timeout. That allowed Miami to retain possession of the ball with 42.1 seconds left. When play resumed, the Hurricanes worked the clock down to 22 seconds before Bruce Brown passed the ball inside to Dewan Huell for a dunk that gave Miami an 86-81 lead.
N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow didn’t think video evidence supported the official’s call. She asked the ACC office for an answer and, on her Twitter feed, disagreed with the answer.
Never miss a local story.
ACC officials have seen the double team/steal play, when a TO was indicated by an official, which negated the steal. They will stand by the explanation offered, that the Miami player in the double called a TO. As for us, we believe the video speaks for itself.— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) January 22, 2018
Comments