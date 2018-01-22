South Carolina football dream team: Our picks for best Gamecocks on gridiron

0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye Pause

1:41 From USC to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery through the years

1:05 From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl

0:48 Gamecocks introduce midyear football enrollees

0:44 Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing

1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

1:31 911 call tells the story of how a boy and his mother were poisoned by carbon monoxide

1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula