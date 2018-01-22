No. 10 Tar Heels drop another ACC road game

More Videos 1:36 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum speaks about Kemba Walker's value to team Pause 3:04 Friends, family, and law enforcement bid farewell to slain York County deputy 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 1:09 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 0:44 Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 1:41 911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western Video Link copy Embed Code copy

North Carolina’s Joel Berry and Theo Pinson talk about the Tar Heels’ loss at Virginia Tech The Tar Heels are 1-3 on the road this ACC season after the loss to the Hokies on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Tar Heels are 1-3 on the road this ACC season after the loss to the Hokies on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Tar Heels are 1-3 on the road this ACC season after the loss to the Hokies on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com