Is complacency the Tar Heels’ biggest problem?

More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Pause
First look: South Carolina freshman LB Davonne Bowen 0:58

First look: South Carolina freshman LB Davonne Bowen

Nothing but net! Watch NC State's Kevin Keatts make some incredible trick shots 0:41

Nothing but net! Watch NC State's Kevin Keatts make some incredible trick shots

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

Friends, family, and law enforcement bid farewell to slain York County deputy 3:04

Friends, family, and law enforcement bid farewell to slain York County deputy

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:38

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

What you need to know about bank accounts 1:31

What you need to know about bank accounts

Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing 0:31

Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale 2:01

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

  • North Carolina’s Joel Berry and Theo Pinson talk about the Tar Heels’ loss at Virginia Tech

    The Tar Heels are 1-3 on the road this ACC season after the loss to the Hokies on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Tar Heels are 1-3 on the road this ACC season after the loss to the Hokies on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Tar Heels are 1-3 on the road this ACC season after the loss to the Hokies on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

College Sports

Is complacency the Tar Heels’ biggest problem?

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

January 23, 2018 08:43 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va.

It’s late January and the national champions are talking about effort. That’s a sure sign they’re running out of time as champs.

After North Carolina’s 80-69 loss at Virginia Tech on Monday, coach Roy Williams questioned his team’s effort.

This has become a familiar refrain this season for the No. 10 Tar Heels (16-5, 5-3 ACC), who have lost three of their four ACC road games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And, while UNC is 4-0 at home in ACC play, Williams has voiced his concerns about lapses in effort by his team in wins, too. And, going back to before ACC play, after the shocking home loss to Wofford on Dec. 20.

“I used to say I shouldn’t have to coach effort and intensity but I’m trying to coach that and I’m not doing a very good job of it,” Williams said.

roy 1
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team during the first half against Virginia Tech on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

After the Virginia Tech game, Joel Berry, who finished with 23 points, was asked about Williams’ comments and the team’s effort problem.

“That’s a hard question,” Berry said. “I can’t answer that.”

Berry thought some more.

“I just don’t know the answer for it,” he said.

But Berry actually did have the answer for part of UNC’s problem on Monday night and, in the bigger picture, for this season.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

“Sometimes it’s easy to get complacent after you win,” Berry said.

UNCVATECH-SP-012218-RTW14
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and Joel Berry II (2) trap Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson (5) during the second half on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

He was specifically talking about UNC’s four-game winning streak before Monday’s loss but think about that answer in another way.

What’s really so different for UNC this season?

There are obvious personnel differences but what about motivation?

The Tar Heels lost at the buzzer to Villanova in the 2016 national title game. “Redemption” was the theme for 2017, complete with regular group texts and pictures of Kris Jenkins’ championship winning shot on their cell phones as a constant reminder.

That team was galvanized by that loss and was driven, throughout the season, by it.

This team?

The confetti fell for them last year. They’re the champs. There is no catchy slogan or focus for this team but there is a target on them.

“We have to know that every team is going to come after us,” Berry said.

On the most basic level, this year’s Carolina team is not as dialed in as last year’s group. And it has cropped up at odd times.

Wofford has to be the first team ever to beat UNC but lose to UNC-Asheville and UNC-Greensboro in the same season.

Virginia Tech lost on the same floor to Virginia by 26 points on Jan. 3.

“They just came out like they needed that win,” Berry said.

Needed and wanted it more.

“They were into it more,” Williams said. “I thought their sense of urgency was much greater than ours.”

UNCVATECH-SP-012218-RTW35
Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) collects an offensive rebound in the second half surrounded by North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21), Cameron Johnson (13) and Luke Maye (32) on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Which is why Williams was reduced to mad scientist midway through the second half when he sent out an unusual lineup of Jalek Felton, Andrew Platek, Brandon Robinson, Garrison Brooks and Sterling Manley.

“I was trying to find something that worked,” Williams said.

What has worked for UNC, and usually at home, is when Theo Pinson, Cam Johnson and Kenny Williams support Berry and forward Luke Maye, who also had 23 points on Monday.

Pinson had eight assists but only took two shots against Virginia Tech. Kenny Williams was mired in foul trouble but he has lost his shooting stroke.

The junior guard started the season 24 of 44 (54.5 percent) from the 3-point line and has gone 14 of 53 since (26.4 percent), including an 0-for-4 effort on Monday.

Johnson, who had put together two strong games at home after struggling at Notre Dame, was out of sorts again with three points in 26 minutes.

UNCVATECH-SP-012218-RTW23
Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill (13) defends Cameron Johnson’s (13) during the first half on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

“We have to stay together and try to change,” Pinson said.

It’s late January and the champs are talking about change. They’re running out of time to change.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Pause
First look: South Carolina freshman LB Davonne Bowen 0:58

First look: South Carolina freshman LB Davonne Bowen

Nothing but net! Watch NC State's Kevin Keatts make some incredible trick shots 0:41

Nothing but net! Watch NC State's Kevin Keatts make some incredible trick shots

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

Friends, family, and law enforcement bid farewell to slain York County deputy 3:04

Friends, family, and law enforcement bid farewell to slain York County deputy

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:38

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

What you need to know about bank accounts 1:31

What you need to know about bank accounts

Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing 0:31

Arriving for CMS multiculturalism hearing

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale 2:01

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:13

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade

  • Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

    North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye needed five stitches after colliding with teammate Kenny Williams under the Clemson basket with 1:59 in the first half of Tuesday's game. Here's what he had to say about it.

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

View More Video