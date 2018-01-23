More Videos

    Watch NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts make some incredible, nothing but net shots from the second floor of the Wolfpack's Dail Basketball Center.

College Sports

Here’s why you probably shouldn’t play H-O-R-S-E with NC State coach Kevin Keatts

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

January 23, 2018 02:46 PM

RALEIGH

Kevin Keatts has not only proved to be a winning head coach but he’s also an excellent trick shot artist.

In his first season as N.C. State’s coach after three seasons at UNC Wilmington that included a pair of NCAA tournament berths, Keatts showed off his shooting skills at the Wolfpack’s Dail Basketball Center on Jan. 11.

Tossing a basketball from the second floor balcony down to the court below, Keatts spent about 5-10 minutes making shot after crazy shot in the edited video – and gave the Wolfpack hand sign after each one.

Watch above.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

