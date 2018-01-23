Here’s why you probably shouldn’t play H-O-R-S-E with NC State coach Kevin Keatts

Kevin Keatts has not only proved to be a winning head coach but he’s also an excellent trick shot artist.
In his first season as N.C. State’s coach after three seasons at UNC Wilmington that included a pair of NCAA tournament berths, Keatts showed off his shooting skills at the Wolfpack’s Dail Basketball Center on Jan. 11.
Tossing a basketball from the second floor balcony down to the court below, Keatts spent about 5-10 minutes making shot after crazy shot in the edited video – and gave the Wolfpack hand sign after each one.
