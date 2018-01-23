College Sports

Sports Now the Podcast: Markell Johnson is back at NCSU; Zion Williamson picks Duke

By Jonathan M. Alexander And Jonas Pope

jalexander@newsobserver.com, jpope@heraldsun.com

January 23, 2018 05:52 PM

Sports Now, a new News & Observer podcast, will give listeners an inside, in-depth look into sports stories The N&O staff is reporting and writing.

Hosted by Duke beat writer Jonathan Alexander and recruiting writer Jonas Pope IV, Sports Now will feature news and discussion about local college sports, pro sports and high schools. Guests will include N&O staff reporters.

On the first episode of Sports Now, Jonathan and Jonas, along with N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman, discuss the legal situation that recently surrounded Wolfpack basketball player Markell Johnson, the sophomore guard who was suspended from the team, then reinstated after felony assault charges against him were dropped. The episode also includes a segment on Zion Williamson, the No. 3 basketball recruit in the nation who announced on Saturday that he’s headed to Duke.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

