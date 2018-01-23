Davidson coach Bob McKillop and the Wildcats lost 65-64 to Dayton Tuesday night in Atlantic 10 men’s basketball.
College Sports

Davidson rally comes up short in A-10 loss at Dayton

Associated Press

January 23, 2018 11:28 PM

DAYTON, Ohio

Trey Landers scored 16 points, Jalen Crutcher made a key 3-pointer and Dayton held off Davidson 65-64 on Tuesday night.

Crutcher’s 3-pointer gave the Flyers (10-10, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) a 63-61 lead with 56 seconds remaining. Kellan Grady missed a jumper on Davidson’s next possession, then Landers hit two free throws to stretch the Flyers’ lead to 65-61. Grady’s 3-pointer made it a one-point game with 3.3 seconds left.

Darrell Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Will Magarity grabbed the defensive rebound, but Grady couldn’t get off a midcourt shot as time expired.

Josh Cunningham added 15 points and Davis 14 for Dayton. Crutcher had six assists, and scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Peyton Aldridge scored 24 points to lead Davidson (10-8, 5-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson chipped in 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Magarity had 12 points.

The Flyers committed 21 turnovers in its 14-point loss against Rhode Island on Saturday, but had just six against Davidson.

DAYTON 65, DAVIDSON 64

Davidson

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Aldridge

40

9-17

3-5

7

1

1

24

Michelsen

13

1-3

0-0

2

0

3

3

Grady

40

4-15

0-0

4

2

4

9

Gudmundsson

39

5-10

0-0

2

4

1

14

Pritchett

28

0-0

0-0

1

3

0

0

Magarity

27

5-7

1-1

12

1

2

12

Reigel

12

1-1

0-0

1

0

2

2

Watkins

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-53

4-6

29

11

13

64

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Gudmundsson 4-6, Aldridge 3-7, Magarity 1-3, Michelsen 1-3, Grady 1-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 7 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 7 (Pritchett 3, Michelsen 2, Grady, Reigel). Steals: 2 (Grady, Magarity). Technical Fouls: None.

Dayton

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Cunningham

37

7-10

1-2

6

1

2

15

Crutcher

39

4-10

2-2

3

6

2

12

J.Davis

35

1-5

0-0

2

1

0

3

D.Davis

39

5-10

2-3

3

4

2

14

Landers

25

5-9

4-4

4

0

3

16

Williams

14

2-3

0-0

4

0

1

5

Crosby

7

0-2

0-0

0

1

0

0

Antetokounmpo

4

0-0

0-0

2

0

2

0

Totals

200

24-49

9-11

24

13

12

65

Percentages: FG .490, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Landers 2-4, Crutcher 2-7, D.Davis 2-7, Williams 1-1, J.Davis 1-3, Crosby 0-1, Cunningham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 6 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 6 (Williams 2, Antetokounmpo, Cunningham, D.Davis, Landers). Steals: 4 (Landers 2, Cunningham, J.Davis). Technical Fouls: Cunningham, 5:49 second.

Davidson

26

38

64

Dayton

31

34

65

A—13,173 (13,435).

