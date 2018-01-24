Dylan Thompson shares news of personal tragedy

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson suffered a heart-breaking personal tragedy in December.
On Wednesday, he opened up about it to the public.
Thompson wrote a long Instagram post about he and his wife, Melanie, losing an unborn child. He posted a picture of a sonogram alongside it.
"On December 19 at a doctor visit, we found out our baby had no heartbeat and had passed," Thompson wrote. "It was a very tough, hard, and sad time for us, as you would expect. Lots of tears. Lots of hurt. But through the toughest time of our marriage to date, God remains so good and so real. He promises in his Word that he will never forsake us. That has remained true. It always will."
As God has worked in our lives and marriage...Mel & I want to be real about things that take place. Obviously, private matters are at times meant to stay private. But this was an experience that we felt lead to share with folks... On December 19 at a doctor visit, we found out our baby had no heartbeat and had passed. It was a very tough, hard, and sad time for us, as you would expect. Lots of tears. Lots of hurt. But through the toughest time of our marriage to date, God remains so good and so real. He promises in his Word that he will never forsake us. That has remained true. It always will. He never promised it would be easy. It hasn’t been. But He is still good. He has met our needs. He has and is continuing to heal us. It’s been amazing to experience his comfort. And as far as a wife, Mel you have been absolutely amazing. You’re a warrior. You’re my girl. My rock here on earth. Your strength in Jesus has pushed me so much. I’ve never loved you more. ❤️ I don’t share this for a “sorry for your loss” text, or really any sympathy, but to simply share that life is real and very hard at times. And that through those times, God is still faithful, sovereign, and so good! Whatever you’re facing today doesn’t come as a surprise to the The Creator. He knows. He cares. And He can be trusted with whatever hurt or burden you’re carrying.
Thompson played for USC from 2010-2014.
