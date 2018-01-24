College Sports

Dylan Thompson shares news of personal tragedy

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 24, 2018 08:17 PM

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson suffered a heart-breaking personal tragedy in December.

On Wednesday, he opened up about it to the public.

Thompson wrote a long Instagram post about he and his wife, Melanie, losing an unborn child. He posted a picture of a sonogram alongside it.

"On December 19 at a doctor visit, we found out our baby had no heartbeat and had passed," Thompson wrote. "It was a very tough, hard, and sad time for us, as you would expect. Lots of tears. Lots of hurt. But through the toughest time of our marriage to date, God remains so good and so real. He promises in his Word that he will never forsake us. That has remained true. It always will."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

As God has worked in our lives and marriage...Mel & I want to be real about things that take place. Obviously, private matters are at times meant to stay private. But this was an experience that we felt lead to share with folks... On December 19 at a doctor visit, we found out our baby had no heartbeat and had passed. It was a very tough, hard, and sad time for us, as you would expect. Lots of tears. Lots of hurt. But through the toughest time of our marriage to date, God remains so good and so real. He promises in his Word that he will never forsake us. That has remained true. It always will. He never promised it would be easy. It hasn’t been. But He is still good. He has met our needs. He has and is continuing to heal us. It’s been amazing to experience his comfort. And as far as a wife, Mel you have been absolutely amazing. You’re a warrior. You’re my girl. My rock here on earth. Your strength in Jesus has pushed me so much. I’ve never loved you more. ❤️ I don’t share this for a “sorry for your loss” text, or really any sympathy, but to simply share that life is real and very hard at times. And that through those times, God is still faithful, sovereign, and so good! Whatever you’re facing today doesn’t come as a surprise to the The Creator. He knows. He cares. And He can be trusted with whatever hurt or burden you’re carrying.

A post shared by Dylan Thompson (@dylan2thompson) on

Thompson played for USC from 2010-2014.

More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Pause
Yurtseven's 16 points help NC State rally to win over Pitt 2:14

Yurtseven's 16 points help NC State rally to win over Pitt

NC State's Beverly: 'We started off slow. It happens. But we stayed positive.' 1:11

NC State's Beverly: 'We started off slow. It happens. But we stayed positive.'

NC State's Keatts: 'What an incredible win for these guys' 2:05

NC State's Keatts: 'What an incredible win for these guys'

NC State's Dorn: 'We never quit on anything till the clock goes 0' 1:07

NC State's Dorn: 'We never quit on anything till the clock goes 0'

Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know' 1:22

Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

After four 3’s on Saturday, Duke’s Allen feels good about his shot going forward 1:34

After four 3’s on Saturday, Duke’s Allen feels good about his shot going forward

QB Dylan Thompson 2015 South Carolina Pro Day highlights 2:10

QB Dylan Thompson 2015 South Carolina Pro Day highlights

Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns 2:34

Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has embraced social media 1:51

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has embraced social media

QB Dylan Thompson 2015 South Carolina Pro Day highlights

From April 1, 2015, quarterback Dylan Thompson works out at South Carolina's Pro Timing Day at Williams-Brice Stadium.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Pause
Yurtseven's 16 points help NC State rally to win over Pitt 2:14

Yurtseven's 16 points help NC State rally to win over Pitt

NC State's Beverly: 'We started off slow. It happens. But we stayed positive.' 1:11

NC State's Beverly: 'We started off slow. It happens. But we stayed positive.'

NC State's Keatts: 'What an incredible win for these guys' 2:05

NC State's Keatts: 'What an incredible win for these guys'

NC State's Dorn: 'We never quit on anything till the clock goes 0' 1:07

NC State's Dorn: 'We never quit on anything till the clock goes 0'

Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know' 1:22

Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

After four 3’s on Saturday, Duke’s Allen feels good about his shot going forward 1:34

After four 3’s on Saturday, Duke’s Allen feels good about his shot going forward

QB Dylan Thompson 2015 South Carolina Pro Day highlights 2:10

QB Dylan Thompson 2015 South Carolina Pro Day highlights

Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns 2:34

Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has embraced social media 1:51

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has embraced social media

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

View More Video