UNC’s Roy Williams has missed on one-and-done players. But so what. He’s winning.

0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye Pause

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

0:58 First look: South Carolina freshman DL Aaron Sterling

1:42 Krzyzewski likes what he sees after Blue Devils defeat Wake Forest for fifth straight win

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

1:48 In Charlotte, dancing with the stars raises money for ballet and charities

1:35 Lawmakers visit Charlotte, talk about how tax cuts will benefit your employers

1:10 It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

0:45 Tom Haberstroh gives suggestions on taking on the ALS Pepper Challenge