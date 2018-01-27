College basketball: Sunday’s regional games to watch

No. 18 CLEMSON (16-4, 5-3 ACC) at GEORGIA TECH (10-10, 3-4)
McCarnish Pavilion, Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson is trying to erase the memory of its 61-36 loss Tuesday at Virginia. But Georgia Tech is a big challenge, as the Yellow Jackets have home victories this season against Notre Dame and Miami. The game features two outstanding rebounders – Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (7.6 per game) and Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers (8.5).
RICHMOND (7-13, 5-3 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (10-8, 5-2)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
The Spiders have the A-10’s youngest team, and sophomore Nick Sherod’s 22 points helped them beat Davidson 69-58 on Dec. 30 in Richmond. The Wildcats’ five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Dayton. Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (20.2 points, 7.5 rebounds a game) is the current A-10 Player of the Week.
Steve Lyttle
