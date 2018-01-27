Tough, resilient NC State finds a way to get a monumental win at UNC

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in” 1:21

N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in”

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great' 1:07

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great'

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot” 5:08

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot”

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast 1:06

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers 1:15

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot 1:08

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot

Watch a time lapse as NC State, up by three with 15 seconds left in overtime, forces North Carolina to commit two turnovers to help seal the victory over the Tar Heels at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Watch a time lapse as NC State, up by three with 15 seconds left in overtime, forces North Carolina to commit two turnovers to help seal the victory over the Tar Heels at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

College Sports

Tough, resilient NC State finds a way to get a monumental win at UNC

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

January 27, 2018 04:48 PM

CHAPEL HILL

N.C. State walked into a building Saturday where it lost by 51 points a year ago.

The Wolfpack had just one day of on-court preparation for this game, having arrived home in the early hours Thursday morning after a thrilling but exhausting 72-68 win at Pittsburgh late Wednesday night.

The deck stacked against it, N.C. State came out on top, 95-91 in overtime at North Carolina anyway, showing once again how different this Wolfpack team is than last year or the year before.

“Coach’s slogan has been the new era,” N.C. State sophomore center Omer Yurtseven said. “It just shows it and it exactly represents what it says.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his first season as the Wolfpack’s coach, Kevin Keatts has already led the Wolfpack (15-7, 5-4 ACC) to more ACC wins than last season and equaled the team’s overall win total from N.C. State’s forgettable 15-17, 4-14 season in 2016-17.

Since Roy Williams became North Carolina’s coach for the 2003-04 season, the Wolfpack had only won once in the Smith Center before Saturday.

Keatts matched that too.

New era, indeed.

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in” 1:21

N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in”

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great' 1:07

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great'

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot” 5:08

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot”

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast 1:06

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers 1:15

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot 1:08

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot

NC State coach Kevin Keatts: 'I thought we had tremendous effort'

Wolfpack gives Coach Kevin Keatts his first win in Chapel Hill on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Smith Center.

Robert Willettrwillett@newsobserver.com

It’s an era where the Wolfpack display toughness on a regular basis. N.C. State has proven to be the better team in late-game situations. Resilient is a popular and accurate word for this N.C. State team.

“Typically my teams get a little stronger at the end,” Keatts said. “Reason being that my guys are in a little better shape than everybody else. Not saying that they weren’t in shape. I just think our conditioning tends to kick in at the end of the game.”

UNC built two six-point leads over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

N.C. State tied the game at 61 with 9:55 to play on an Allerik Freeman free throw.

With 6:32 to play, a Luke Maye free throw gave UNC a 71-65 lead.

Three-point shots by Braxton Beverly and Freeman tied it at 71 with 4:57 remaining.

UNC led 77-73 with 3:12 to play in regulation. But when Torin Dorn hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 to play, the game was tied at 79.

The Pack bounced back every single time.

“As a team, we just held on to it,” Yurtseven said. “It was such a tough battle but I’m proud of my coaches and teammates to push it through.”

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in” 1:21

N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in”

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great' 1:07

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great'

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot” 5:08

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot”

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast 1:06

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers 1:15

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot 1:08

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great'

NC State's Allerik Freeman, who had a career-high 29 points, talks about the Wolfpack's overtime victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.

Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com

Keatts used five players down the stretch and throughout overtime: Beverly, Dorn, Yurtseven, Markell Johnson and Allerik Freeman.

All but Al Freeman were starters. But Keatts believes in going with the hot hand late and Freeman, who scored 29 points by hitting all seven of his 3-point attempts, certainly earned his playing time.

“We weren’t surprised,” Freeman said. “I think that’s why we never let them go. We expected to be in this game. We expected to pull out the win.”

The Wolfpack played strong and together despite expedited game prep caused by a hectic schedule.

The team didn’t arrive home from Pittsburgh until around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, so Keatts decided not to practice that day.

“On Thursday, we just watched film. We didn’t even take the floor because I thought it wouldn’t help us,” Keatts said.

When the Wolfpack did hit the practice floor for about 90 minutes on Friday, the Pack’s first-year coach liked what he saw.

“I thought our guys looked confident coming off that Pitt win,” Keatts said. “Best thing that happened to us is we played great in the second half at Pitt, especially the last six minutes of the game.”

Last-place Pittsburgh led N.C. State by as many as 11 points in the second half. The Wolfpack closed the game on a 15-2 run to escape with the win.

That rally continued into Saturday’s game at Chapel Hill and the Wolfpack gained another signature win to add to its victories over Arizona, Duke and Clemson.

At the midway point of the ACC regular season, N.C. State is putting together a nice NCAA Tournament resume.

Having missed the tournament the last two seasons, that’s another example of the new era Keatts has ushered in.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in” 1:21

N.C. State’s Torin Dorn following win over North Carolina: “This is a testament to the work we’ve put in”

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great' 1:07

NC State's Freeman: 'This was great'

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot” 5:08

Roy Williams following loss to N.C. State: “We’ve got to do a heck of a lot better job defending the three-point shot”

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast 1:06

Divers video themselves discovering gold from shipwreck off NC coast

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers 1:15

Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 2:30

One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence.

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast 2:03

First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot 1:08

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video