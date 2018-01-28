Taiyon Palmer, 4-star football recruit who decommitted from Duke, could land at NCSU

Taiyon Palmer, a four-star prospect from Lawrenceville, Ga. who decommitted from Duke in November, announced his top three schools on Twitter Sunday, and he now could be headed to N.C. State.
Palmer, a 6-0, 178-pound cornerback from Archer High School’s Class of 2018, tweeted “I will be focusing my attention on the following three schools.” Along with the Wolfpack, Palmer listed Nebraska and Tennessee as his final three. Palmer will be making his announcement on National Signing Day on Feb. 7 at his high school.
Wish me well.. #Top3 #WPN #GBO #GBR pic.twitter.com/r5xjU71mNT— Taiyon Palmer (@__TLP3) January 29, 2018
Palmer took his official visit to N.C. State on Jan. 19. Two days later, he got an offer from the Alabama, the defending BCS national champions, but the Tide didn’t make the cut for Palmer, who took his official visit to Tennessee this past weekend.
Palmer is no stranger to the Triangle. He originally committed to David Cutcliffe and Duke on Sept. 25, 2016, but reopened his commitment in November. A few days later he received an offer from Dave Doeren and N.C. State. Palmer is the No. 29-ranked corner in the country, according to 247Sports, and ranked the 31st best player in Georgia.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
