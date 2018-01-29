No. 4 Duke uses a late 18-0 run to blow past Notre Dame 88-66

Historically, Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey, a former Duke assistant, has had success against the program he once coached at.

Coming into Monday night’s game, Brey had a 5-4 record against Krzyzewski as Notre Dame’s head coach. But in order to beat the fourth-ranked Blue Devils on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, without its top two players, it would take a monumental effort.

The Fighting Irish made it interesting though. With 12:21 left in the game, they had closed the gap to six points, 58-52. But Duke went on a 10-2 run over the next one minute and 30 seconds. It gave Duke a double-digit lead, one that was too big for Notre Dame to climb out of. Duke continued to pad its lead and would go on to win 88-66.

It’s was Duke’s (19-3, 7-3 ACC) sixth conference win in its last seven games, after losing to No. 2 Virginia 65-63 on Saturday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. led Duke in scoring with 22 points. He also added 10 rebounds. Trent continued his hot shooting from behind the 3-point line, where he was 6-for-10.

Duke guard Gary Trent Jr (2) reacts after hitting a three pointer in the second half of play. Trent scored 22 points in the win. Duke beat Notre Dame 88-66 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Jack White, who hadn’t played much this season, had one of his best games. He was a crucial part an 18-0 run Duke went on late in the game. He had 5 points and 7 rebounds, and knocked down his first 3-pointer of the season, one that got the majority of those in Cameron Indoor Stadium on their feet.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:15 NASCAR's Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers Pause 0:37 Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 1:21 Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 0:45 Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 1:14 Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 3:02 ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 1:42 Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jack White gives Duke a spark in win over Notre Dame Sophomore forward Jack White had Duke fans chanting his name on Jan. 29, 2018, as the Aussie gave the Blue Devils hustle and energy off the bench in an 88-66 win over Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

The Fighting Irish made it a game early on. They crashed the offensive glass and knocked down some 3-pointers. Senior Martinas Geben hit four of his first five from behind the arc.

Notre Dame (13-9, 3-6 ACC) was playing without its top two players, seniors Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell. Colson has been sidelined since Dec. 29, with a broken foot. Farrell was out with an ankle injury.

But the Fighting Irish ran out of steam in the second half. After Notre Dame started the second half with a 3-pointer, Duke scored the game’s next eight points.

It started with freshman guard Trevon Duval’s alley-oop to freshman forward Marvin Bagley III. Then Duval stole the basketball on defense and took it down court for the layup as he was fouled. After Notre Dame shot an air-ball, Bagley hit a 3-pointer on Duke’s next possession. It put Duke up 50-37 with 18:10 left in the game.

Notre Dame would bring the score to six points before Duke went on its big 18-0 run.

Marques Bolden, who had missed the past seven games with a MCL sprained, played 12 minutes. He had 3 rebounds.

Senior guard Grayson Allen finished with 18 points and 8 assists. Bagley had 12 points (4-for-14) and 8 rebounds.