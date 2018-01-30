Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Clemson | 01.30.18

North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team in the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson coach Brad Brownell greets North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to their game on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) embraces teammate Theo Pinson (1) prior to their game against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) looses his balance battling for a rebound with Clemson’s David Skara (24) and Marcquise Reed (2) early in the first half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Pinson injured his hip and shoulder on the fall and did not return to play.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts after falling early in the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Pinson injured his hip and shoulder on the fall and did not return to play.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts after falling early in the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Pinson injured his hip and shoulder on the fall and did not return to play.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams runs to check on Theo Pinson, after Pinson took a fall in the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) talks with coach Roy Williams after falling early in the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) during the first half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Gabe Devoe (10) celebrates after sinking a three-point basket during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Gabe Devoe (10) celebrates after sinking a three-point basket during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson coach Brad Brownell yells directions to his team on offense during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Malik William (20) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) muscles his way to the basket against Clemson’s Aamir Simms (25) and Elijah Thomas (14) during the first half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) secures a defensive rebound under Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) during the first half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the first half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three-point shot during the first half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Johnson scored 32 points in the Tar Heels’ 82-78 loss to Clemson.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s David Skara (24) and Aamir Simms (25) defend North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1), out after suffering an injury in the first half, watches from the bench during the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Pinson injured his hip and shoulder on a fall in the first half and did not return to play.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2017 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives agaisnt Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams checks the scoreboard as North Carolina cuts into the Clemson lead in the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) puts up a shot against Clemson’s Aamir Simms (25) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) defends Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C. Reed lead Clemson with 20 points in their 82-78 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) and the Tar Heels' bench reacts as the Tar Heels cut into the Clemson lead during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) applauds the Tar Heels’ performance as they cut into the Clemson lead during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) defends Clemson’s Aamir Simms (25) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Malik William (20) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) defends Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum inn Clemson, S.C. Reed lead Clemson with 20 points in their 82-78 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot against Clemson’s Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket between Clemson’s Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Aamir Simms (25) reacts in the closing seconds of the game after securing an 82-78 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket between Clemson’s David Skara (24) and Aamir Simms (25) late in the game on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Johnson scored 32 points in the Tar Heels’ 82-78 loss to Clemson.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s David Skara (24), blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) late in the game on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) reacts during the final time-out of the second half against Clemson on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Johnson scored 32 points in the Tar Heels’ 82-78 loss to Clemson.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com