This Gamecock alum was very unhappy to see a teammate traded in major NFL deal

This former South Carolina Gamecocks football player wasn’t happy to see one of his NFL teammates traded away in major deal Wednesday. Not happy at all.
D.J. Swearinger reacted negatively when he learned that his team, the Washington Redskins, had traded cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith.
In a series of posts on Twitter, the safety from Greenwood, coming off his best season as a professional, was stunned by the move, complaining about what Washington had lost in the deal.
“Oh this had to be a joke with K Fuller Right??? Not the #1 slot corner in the game? No way! This Is Unbelievable!” Swearinger tweeted.
Never miss a local story.
Oh this had to be a joke with K Fuller Right???— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018
Not the #1 slot corner in the game? No way!— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018
This Is Unbelievable!— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018
Emotions got the best of Swearinger, who used a vulgar term in a tweet he later deleted.
“Never Saw Any (Bullstuff) Like This In My Life!!” Swearinger wrote in a tweet he later deleted. “Idc who i rub wrong because you never sat in a meeting nor put in work with my dawg!! People say they wanna win right but you throw away your best defender!?!? Somebody you can set a standard with?!?! #Defense will win championships!!”
In another post, Swearinger got philosophic about the move, saying “Men And Woman Lie!!! #NUMBERS Tell The Truth!!! Offense Wins Games!! Defense Wins Championships!!!”
But before too much longer, he began to shift his focus. First on wishing his departed teammate the best in Kansas City. Ultimately, he even welcomed the new quarterback to Washington.
“Alex Smith Welcome To The Squad We Got Championships To Win!” Swearinger tweeted.
Later Wednesday, shortly after 9 p.m. Swearinger explained his emotions in another social media message.
“No Disrespect to anyone Earlier Speaking Out Of Passion... For A Brother! But We Moving Fwd! Im Thinking #Championship Thoughts Only!! It’s All HTTR! We Will Be A Top 5 Defense Regardless of Who We Going To War With! Period!! #HARDWORK Will Pay Off #HTTR“
No Disrespect to anyone Earlier Speaking Out Of Passion... For A Brother! But We Moving Fwd! Im Thinking #Championship Thoughts Only!! It’s All HTTR! We Will Be A Top 5 Defense Regardless of Who We Going To War With! Period!! #HARDWORK Will Pay Off #HTTR— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) February 1, 2018
Alex Smith Welcome To The Squad We Got Championships To Win!— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018
This was Swearinger’s first season in Washington, and by far the most productive of his NFL career. The USC product finished the 2017 campaign with four interceptions, 79 tackles and 10 passes defended.
Among his season highlights, Swearinger had a two interception game against the Minnesota Vikings in November. He followed that with a third consecutive quarter with as many interceptions the next week against the New Orleans Saints.
Washington is his fourth NFL team. After being drafted in the second round by the Houston Texans in 2013, Swearinger has had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.
In five seasons, Swearinger has 10 interceptions, 309 tackles, 29 passes defended and six forced fumbles.
Swearinger played for the Gamecocks from 2009-12, when he had six interceptions and three touchdowns, in addition to being named All-SEC second team as a senior.
Comments