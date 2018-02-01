Dennis Smith will be in the NBA’s slam dunk contest. Here are his best from NC State.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:37 Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory Pause 0:55 Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 1:21 Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 0:45 Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 1:14 Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 3:02 ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 1:42 Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:41 What does it take to feed Luke Kuechly on Thanksgiving? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

VIDEO: Watch a timelapse of NC State's Dennis Smith Jr's massive dunk after time expired in the Wolfpack's victory over the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

VIDEO: Watch a timelapse of NC State's Dennis Smith Jr's massive dunk after time expired in the Wolfpack's victory over the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com