Charlotte 49ers go cold in latest loss. But they still believe they can bounce back.

The Charlotte 49ers’ offense went missing down the stretch Thursday in a 76-64 Conference USA loss against Ala.-Birmingham at Halton Arena.
It was the seventh consecutive loss for the last-place 49ers (5-15, 1-8 C-USA). UAB improved to 15-8, 6-4 in the league.
The 49ers kept the game close through the midway portion of the second half and trailed 57-55 when Andrien White (23 points) scored on a drive with 9 minutes, 34 seconds left. But White’s layup ended up the final points for Charlotte over the next six minutes, during which time the Blazers nudged the lead to 63-55 with 3:50 left on a layup by Zack Bryant.
By then, there wasn’t enough time for Charlotte to rally. After shooting 54.2 percent in the first half, the 49ers made just 21.9 percent of their shots in the second half.
The Blazers outrebounded the 49ers 41-36 and outscored Charlotte 42-22 in the paint for the game.
3 who mattered
Andrien White: 49ers junior guard, who missed the past three games with a thumb injury, scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He also had three steals.
Chris Cokley: UAB’s senior forward was too much for the 49ers to handle down low, scoring 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Najee Garvin: Charlotte’s sophomore forward had nine points, but also pulled down 12 rebounds and had four assists.
Observations
▪ Interim coach Houston Fancher said the 49ers lacked toughness in a loss Saturday against Old Dominion. Some of that problem came back in the first half against UAB, especially during two consecutive Blazers possessions that saw UAB’s Lewis Sullivan muscle the ball away from Charlotte’s Milos Supica for an offensive rebound. On UAB’s next possession, William Lee drove for an easy dunk.
▪ Charlotte fell behind 26-17 in the first half, but rallied to tie it 40-40 at halftime. The 49ers got 3-pointers from White, Ryan Murphy and White again on consecutive possessions to get back in it. The 49ers made 6-of-11 3-pointers in the half.
▪ Murphy, a freshman guard who had a career-high 27 points against ODU, led the 49ers with 10 points in the first half. He went scoreless in the second half, however.
▪ Supica hurt his back in the first half and played just two minutes.
▪ The 49ers return to Halton Arena on Saturday against Middle Tennessee. UAB is at Old Dominion on Saturday.
Quoting
“He looks better in a uniform than in a suit.” – Fancher on having White back in the lineup.
“Some of the same shots that were falling in the first half weren’t falling in the second half. We might have taken some of them a little sooner than I would have liked to have.” – Fancher.
“It’s hard for guys to keep bouncing back. If they keep doing it, it’s going to happen. I believe in these kids.” – Fancher.
“It’s tough to keep bouncing back, but our team is together enough that we don’t mind it at all, bouncing back. That’s what we’re going to do until the last buzzer sounds.” – White.
UAB 76, CHARLOTTE 64
Uab
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Cokley
30
10-12
6-8
12
3
26
Lee
22
5-9
0-0
6
4
11
Bryant
25
1-6
2-4
3
4
4
Darling
22
1-5
2-2
3
4
4
Norton
34
3-6
0-0
3
1
8
Lavender
22
4-5
3-4
4
0
11
Perry
18
0-6
0-0
3
1
0
Sullivan
17
5-9
0-0
3
3
10
Gueye
10
0-2
2-2
2
1
2
Totals
200
29-60
15-20
39
21
76
Percentages: FG .483, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Norton 2-4, Lee 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Perry 0-2, Darling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 12 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Lee 3, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Bryant 3, Norton 3, Cokley 2, Darling 2, Perry, Sullivan). Steals: 6 (Lee 2, Norton 2, Cokley, Perry). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Garvin
31
1-4
7-8
12
2
9
Haslem
10
1-2
0-2
4
2
2
Ajukwa
33
3-9
0-2
6
2
8
Davis
40
4-12
2-4
7
2
12
Murphy
36
4-12
0-0
1
5
10
White
32
7-14
6-10
1
3
23
Thomas
15
0-2
0-0
2
2
0
Supica
2
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
Vasic
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
20-56
15-26
34
18
64
Percentages: FG .357, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (White 3-9, Ajukwa 2-5, Davis 2-7, Murphy 2-8). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 15 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, White). Turnovers: 15 (Ajukwa 4, Davis 4, Haslem 2, White 2, Garvin, Murphy, Thomas). Steals: 6 (White 3, Ajukwa, Davis, Murphy). Technical Fouls: None.
UAB
40
36
—
76
Charlotte
40
24
—
64
A—3,266 (9,105).
