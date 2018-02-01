Charlotte 49ers guard Andrien White (2), guarded above by UAB’s Jalen Perry, returned to the lineup Thursday after missing three games with a thumb injury. He scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Alabama-Birmingham. He also had three steals.
Charlotte 49ers guard Andrien White (2), guarded above by UAB’s Jalen Perry, returned to the lineup Thursday after missing three games with a thumb injury. He scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Alabama-Birmingham. He also had three steals. Benjamin Robson
Charlotte 49ers guard Andrien White (2), guarded above by UAB’s Jalen Perry, returned to the lineup Thursday after missing three games with a thumb injury. He scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Alabama-Birmingham. He also had three steals. Benjamin Robson

College Sports

Charlotte 49ers go cold in latest loss. But they still believe they can bounce back.

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

February 01, 2018 09:44 PM

The Charlotte 49ers’ offense went missing down the stretch Thursday in a 76-64 Conference USA loss against Ala.-Birmingham at Halton Arena.

It was the seventh consecutive loss for the last-place 49ers (5-15, 1-8 C-USA). UAB improved to 15-8, 6-4 in the league.

The 49ers kept the game close through the midway portion of the second half and trailed 57-55 when Andrien White (23 points) scored on a drive with 9 minutes, 34 seconds left. But White’s layup ended up the final points for Charlotte over the next six minutes, during which time the Blazers nudged the lead to 63-55 with 3:50 left on a layup by Zack Bryant.

By then, there wasn’t enough time for Charlotte to rally. After shooting 54.2 percent in the first half, the 49ers made just 21.9 percent of their shots in the second half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Blazers outrebounded the 49ers 41-36 and outscored Charlotte 42-22 in the paint for the game.

3 who mattered

Andrien White: 49ers junior guard, who missed the past three games with a thumb injury, scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He also had three steals.

Chris Cokley: UAB’s senior forward was too much for the 49ers to handle down low, scoring 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Najee Garvin: Charlotte’s sophomore forward had nine points, but also pulled down 12 rebounds and had four assists.

49ers Basketball vs UAB-8322
Charlotte 49ers junior forward Jailan Haslam takes the tipoff in Thursday’s game against the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers at Halton Arena.
Benjamin Robson

Observations

▪  Interim coach Houston Fancher said the 49ers lacked toughness in a loss Saturday against Old Dominion. Some of that problem came back in the first half against UAB, especially during two consecutive Blazers possessions that saw UAB’s Lewis Sullivan muscle the ball away from Charlotte’s Milos Supica for an offensive rebound. On UAB’s next possession, William Lee drove for an easy dunk.

49ers Basketball vs UAB-8331
Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis (3), trailed by UAB’s Zack Bryant, heads down the floor on a fast break in Thursday’s game at Halton Arena.
Benjamin Robson

▪ Charlotte fell behind 26-17 in the first half, but rallied to tie it 40-40 at halftime. The 49ers got 3-pointers from White, Ryan Murphy and White again on consecutive possessions to get back in it. The 49ers made 6-of-11 3-pointers in the half.

▪ Murphy, a freshman guard who had a career-high 27 points against ODU, led the 49ers with 10 points in the first half. He went scoreless in the second half, however.

▪ Supica hurt his back in the first half and played just two minutes.

▪ The 49ers return to Halton Arena on Saturday against Middle Tennessee. UAB is at Old Dominion on Saturday.

Quoting

“He looks better in a uniform than in a suit.” – Fancher on having White back in the lineup.

“Some of the same shots that were falling in the first half weren’t falling in the second half. We might have taken some of them a little sooner than I would have liked to have.” – Fancher.

It’s hard for guys to keep bouncing back. If they keep doing it, it’s going to happen. I believe in these kids.” – Fancher.

“It’s tough to keep bouncing back, but our team is together enough that we don’t mind it at all, bouncing back. That’s what we’re going to do until the last buzzer sounds.” – White.

David Scott: @davidscott14

UAB 76, CHARLOTTE 64

Uab

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Cokley

30

10-12

6-8

12

3

26

Lee

22

5-9

0-0

6

4

11

Bryant

25

1-6

2-4

3

4

4

Darling

22

1-5

2-2

3

4

4

Norton

34

3-6

0-0

3

1

8

Lavender

22

4-5

3-4

4

0

11

Perry

18

0-6

0-0

3

1

0

Sullivan

17

5-9

0-0

3

3

10

Gueye

10

0-2

2-2

2

1

2

Totals

200

29-60

15-20

39

21

76

Percentages: FG .483, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Norton 2-4, Lee 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Perry 0-2, Darling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 12 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Lee 3, Sullivan). Turnovers: 12 (Bryant 3, Norton 3, Cokley 2, Darling 2, Perry, Sullivan). Steals: 6 (Lee 2, Norton 2, Cokley, Perry). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Garvin

31

1-4

7-8

12

2

9

Haslem

10

1-2

0-2

4

2

2

Ajukwa

33

3-9

0-2

6

2

8

Davis

40

4-12

2-4

7

2

12

Murphy

36

4-12

0-0

1

5

10

White

32

7-14

6-10

1

3

23

Thomas

15

0-2

0-0

2

2

0

Supica

2

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

Vasic

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-56

15-26

34

18

64

Percentages: FG .357, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (White 3-9, Ajukwa 2-5, Davis 2-7, Murphy 2-8). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 15 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, White). Turnovers: 15 (Ajukwa 4, Davis 4, Haslem 2, White 2, Garvin, Murphy, Thomas). Steals: 6 (White 3, Ajukwa, Davis, Murphy). Technical Fouls: None.

UAB

40

36

76

Charlotte

40

24

64

A—3,266 (9,105).

  Comments  