Seventh Woods works on his shooting prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC guard Seventh Woods cleared to play against Pitt

By Blake Richardson

February 03, 2018 07:31 PM

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina sophomore guard Seventh Woods is dressed to play Saturday as the Tar Heels face Pittsburgh.

Woods has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his right foot for the last16 games. He last played for UNC against Michigan on Nov. 29. scoring four points in eight minutes. Woods was cleared by the UNC training staff this week and has participated in practice.

Before the injury, Woods averaged 2.4 points, 1.7 assists and 10.9 minutes in seven games. In his freshman season, Woods contributed 49 assists and 21 steals in 40 games.

Woods return is crucial for the Tar Heels, who are without a true backup point guard after freshman Jalek Felton was suspended by the university this week.

