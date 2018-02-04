Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Pittsburgh | 02.03.18

North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket past Pitt’s Khameron Davis (13) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) works on his shooting form prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.Woods has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his right foot for the last 16 games
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) puts up a shot against Pitt’s Parker Stewart (1) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Pitt’s Khameron Davis (13) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) puts up a shot against Pittsburgh’s Jared Wilson-Frame (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings directs his players during the fist half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) battles for an offensive rebound with Pittsburg’s Jared Wilson-Frame (0) during the first half against Pitt on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) dunks over Pitt’s Terrell Brown (21) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) dunks over Pitt’s Terrell Brown (21) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh’s Peace Shamiel Stevenson (23) charges into North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Joel Berry II (2) trap Pitt’s Khameron Davis (13) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh’s Marcus Carr (5) reacts after sinking a basket against North Carolina as the shot clock expired during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh’s Marcus Carr (5) reacts after sinking a basket against North Carolina as the shot clock expired during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) breaks through Pittsburgh defenders Shamiel Stevenson (23), Khameron Davis (13) and Marcus Carr (5) to the basket during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) makes a steal from Pitt’s Kene Chukwuka (15) during the first half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) secures a loose ball under Pittsburgh’s Shamiel Stevenson (23) during the first half against Pitt on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) chest bumps teammate Kenny Williams (24) during the first half against Pitt on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings argues with the official during the fist half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) watches his three-point shot with some help from teammates on the bench during the second half against Pitt on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) makes a steal from Pittsburgh’s Parker Stewart (1) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Pitt’s Peace Ilegomah (42) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead North Carolina 26 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Pitt’s Peace Ilegomah (42) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead North Carolina 26 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh’s Khameron Davis (13) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells directions to Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) battles for a loose ball with Pitt’s Parker Stewart (1) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells directions to Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half against Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) puts up a shot against Pitt’s Terrell Brown (21) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Pittsburgh’s Peace Ilegomah (42) fouls North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) Brandon Huffman (42) during the second half on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket during the second half against Pitt’s Terrell Brown (21) on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com