Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC's Luke Maye

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson's Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery helps defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery helps defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Kevin Martin kmartin@thestate.com

College Sports

Alshon Jeffery is a Super Bowl champion!

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 04, 2018 10:32 PM

He started things off with the first touchdown of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

And now Alshon Jeffery is a Super Bowl champion.

The former South Carolina football great had 73 yards on three catches in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win against the New England Patriots. His production fell off after former roommate Stephon Gilmore (four tackles, two pass breakups) started covering him, but the Eagles claimed their first ever Super Bowl.

Former Gamecocks running back Duce Staley also picked up his second ring, first as a coach. He’s Philadelphia’s running backs coach.

Jeffery’s 34-yard score in the first quarter opened things up.

For the regular season, Jeffery had 732 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 catches in his first year in Philadelphia.

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

