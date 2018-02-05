NC State, Duke land verbal commitments prior to football signing day

Two days before National Signing Day, N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren filled one of his most pressing needs.
Sunday afternoon, Iowa Western defensive tackle Val Martin (6-2, 305) posted that he would be committing to the Wolfpack. Martin, from Marietta, Ga., visited N.C. State on Feb. 2. He picked N.C. State over Washington State and Florida Atlantic. Coming from a JuCo, Martin will be able to play in 2018 and will have two years of eligiblity remaining.
Last season he recorded 49 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. With the entire defensive line graduating, Martin could step in a contribute up front right away for Dave Doeren.
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe picked up a verbal commitment from three-star cornerback Kendrick Torain (6-2, 195) out of Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) High School. Torain posted the announcement on his twitter page Monday afternoon. During his senior season, Torain picked off three passes, while racking up 26 tackles.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
