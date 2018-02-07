College basketball: Thursday’s regional games to watch

PITTSBURGH (8-16, 0-11 ACC) at No. 16 CLEMSON (19-4, 8-3)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Pittsburgh is last in the league in scoring and in field-goal percentage. The Panthers are averaging 12 points a game less than Clemson. ...The Tigers’ Gabe DeVoe was ACC Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points and 60 percent field-goal shooting last week against North Carolina and Wake Forest.
No. 9 DUKE (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at No. 21 NORTH CAROLINA (17-7, 6-5)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 8 p.m., WMYT
The Blue Devils’ Gary Trent Jr. is ACC Rookie of the Week after averaging 22 points last week against Notre Dame and St. John’s. ... Duke players have won rookie of the week or player of the week honors 10 of the 13 weeks this season. ...The Tar Heels lead the league in defensive rebounds (Duke is second), paced by Luke Maye, the individual ACC defensive rebounding leader (7.5 per game).
CHARLOTTE (5-16, 1-9 Conference USA) at LOUISIANA TECH (14-10, 5-6)
Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, La., 8 p.m.
The 49ers hope to snap their eight-game losing streak, but injuries are an issue. Ryan Murphy is out with a broken foot, and No. 2 scorer Andrien White (concussion) will be a game-time decision. The good news: Milos Supica (back) is expected to play. ...Louisiana Tech has won four of five, and Jacob Boykins has led the team in scoring four of the past six games.
Steve Lyttle
