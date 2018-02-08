Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis, at center, scored 24 points in Thursday’s 83-65 loss at Louisiana Tech. Above, Davis dives for a ball at midcourt in Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee.
Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis, at center, scored 24 points in Thursday’s 83-65 loss at Louisiana Tech. Above, Davis dives for a ball at midcourt in Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee. Benjamin Robson File photo
Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis, at center, scored 24 points in Thursday’s 83-65 loss at Louisiana Tech. Above, Davis dives for a ball at midcourt in Saturday’s game against Middle Tennessee. Benjamin Robson File photo

College Sports

Charlotte 49ers drop 9th straight despite 24 points from Jon Davis at Louisiana Tech

Staff and wire reports

February 08, 2018 11:46 PM

RUSTON, La.

Oliver Powell led four players in double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana Tech beat Charlotte 83-65 on Thursday night to hand the 49ers their ninth straight defeat.

Louisiana Tech built an 18-2 lead in the first six minutes with Jacobi Boykins making a pair of 3-pointers and DaQuan Bracey and Amorie Archibald each knocking down 3s. Austin Ajukwa made a pair of foul shots and Jon Davis added a jumper to bring Charlotte within 30-21 with 4:50 left before halftime. Bracey’s 3-point play just before the break made it 44-32. The Bulldogs led by double digits the rest of the way.

Boykins and Derric Jean each scored 11 and Anthony Duruji chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs (15-10, 6-6 Conference USA) who shot 31 of 60 from the field.

Davis led Charlotte (5-17, 1-10) with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Najee Garvin scored 12 and Jailan Haslem grabbed 11 rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Charlotte concludes its Conference USA road trip in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, against Southern Miss, Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

LOUISIANA TECH 83, CHARLOTTE 65

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Garvin

28

5-9

2-2

2

0

4

12

Haslem

25

4-8

0-0

11

1

3

8

Ajukwa

31

1-3

6-6

2

0

3

9

Davis

40

7-19

7-9

8

8

1

24

Vasic

26

0-3

2-2

2

2

3

2

Supica

27

1-3

0-0

8

0

0

2

McGill

23

3-7

0-0

1

0

2

8

Totals

200

21-52

17-19

34

11

16

65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Davis 3-9, McGill 2-4, Ajukwa 1-2, Garvin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 14 (6 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Ajukwa 6, Garvin 4, Davis 2, Supica 2). Steals: 3 (Davis, Garvin, Haslem). Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Duruji

26

4-5

0-1

2

1

2

10

Powell

33

6-8

0-2

7

2

1

12

Archibald

32

1-9

2-2

4

9

2

5

Boykins

18

4-8

0-0

5

2

2

11

Jean

27

3-8

2-2

3

5

4

11

Washington

24

4-7

0-1

3

0

2

9

Bracey

22

6-8

3-3

0

2

0

17

Christon

13

2-5

0-0

2

2

4

5

Pemberton

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Taylor

1

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

3

McKinley

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

31-60

7-11

26

23

17

83

Percentages: FG .517, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Jean 3-5, Boykins 3-6, Bracey 2-3, Duruji 2-3, Taylor 1-1, Christon 1-3, Archibald 1-4, Washington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 6 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Duruji 3, Jean 2). Turnovers: 6 (Archibald 4, Boykins, Christon). Steals: 4 (Archibald, Boykins, Duruji, Jean). Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte

32

33

65

Louisiana Tech

44

39

83

A—3,657 (8,000).

  Comments  