Charlotte 49ers drop 9th straight despite 24 points from Jon Davis at Louisiana Tech

Oliver Powell led four players in double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds as Louisiana Tech beat Charlotte 83-65 on Thursday night to hand the 49ers their ninth straight defeat.
Louisiana Tech built an 18-2 lead in the first six minutes with Jacobi Boykins making a pair of 3-pointers and DaQuan Bracey and Amorie Archibald each knocking down 3s. Austin Ajukwa made a pair of foul shots and Jon Davis added a jumper to bring Charlotte within 30-21 with 4:50 left before halftime. Bracey’s 3-point play just before the break made it 44-32. The Bulldogs led by double digits the rest of the way.
Boykins and Derric Jean each scored 11 and Anthony Duruji chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs (15-10, 6-6 Conference USA) who shot 31 of 60 from the field.
Davis led Charlotte (5-17, 1-10) with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Najee Garvin scored 12 and Jailan Haslem grabbed 11 rebounds.
Never miss a local story.
Charlotte concludes its Conference USA road trip in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, against Southern Miss, Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
LOUISIANA TECH 83, CHARLOTTE 65
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Garvin
28
5-9
2-2
2
0
4
12
Haslem
25
4-8
0-0
11
1
3
8
Ajukwa
31
1-3
6-6
2
0
3
9
Davis
40
7-19
7-9
8
8
1
24
Vasic
26
0-3
2-2
2
2
3
2
Supica
27
1-3
0-0
8
0
0
2
McGill
23
3-7
0-0
1
0
2
8
Totals
200
21-52
17-19
34
11
16
65
Percentages: FG .404, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Davis 3-9, McGill 2-4, Ajukwa 1-2, Garvin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 14 (6 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Ajukwa 6, Garvin 4, Davis 2, Supica 2). Steals: 3 (Davis, Garvin, Haslem). Technical Fouls: None.
Louisiana Tech
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Duruji
26
4-5
0-1
2
1
2
10
Powell
33
6-8
0-2
7
2
1
12
Archibald
32
1-9
2-2
4
9
2
5
Boykins
18
4-8
0-0
5
2
2
11
Jean
27
3-8
2-2
3
5
4
11
Washington
24
4-7
0-1
3
0
2
9
Bracey
22
6-8
3-3
0
2
0
17
Christon
13
2-5
0-0
2
2
4
5
Pemberton
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Taylor
1
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
3
McKinley
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
31-60
7-11
26
23
17
83
Percentages: FG .517, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Jean 3-5, Boykins 3-6, Bracey 2-3, Duruji 2-3, Taylor 1-1, Christon 1-3, Archibald 1-4, Washington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 6 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Duruji 3, Jean 2). Turnovers: 6 (Archibald 4, Boykins, Christon). Steals: 4 (Archibald, Boykins, Duruji, Jean). Technical Fouls: None.
Charlotte
32
33
—
65
Louisiana Tech
44
39
—
83
A—3,657 (8,000).
Comments