Jay Williams to pranksters who TP’d his yard: ‘Don’t let @DukeMBB win next time’

Some people take the Duke-UNC rivalry very seriously. So much so that someone played a prank on basketball analyst and former Duke star Jay Williams after Duke’s 82-78 loss to UNC on Thursday night.
Williams, who worked at the Duke-UNC game for ESPN, came home to find toilet paper in his shrubbery and his driveway decorated with taunts about the Blue Devils’ loss.
Williams took it in stride, tweeting a video showing the front yard.
Every time @UNC_Basketball .... every time. The rivalry is real. #DukeVsUNC Don’t let @DukeMBB win next time. You got something coming! @SportsCenter @espn pic.twitter.com/nCR1QcIjb2— Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) February 9, 2018
“Every time @UNC_Basketball .... every time. The rivalry is real. #DukeVsUNC Don’t let @DukeMBB win next time. You got something coming! @SportsCenter @espn,” Williams tweeted.
The video shows Williams’ driveway with “82-78,” “sorry Jay” and “UNC Tarheels” written in chalk. Williams also found three “UNC”s in toilet paper in his bushes. His mailbox was also TP’d.
“Come home after a long day at work and this is what is in front of my house,” Williams said in the video. “Really? That’s in my lawn. That’s apparently the score. Obviously that’s the score.”
Williams led Duke to the 2001 NCAA tournament championship.
