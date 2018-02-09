Jay Williams discusses his feelings about being inducted into Duke's Sports Hall of Fame during a press conference Friday October 11, 2013. Williams played basketball for the Blue Devils from 1999 until 2002 and was on the team that won the 2001 National Championship. Williams currently works as a broadcaster for ESPN.
Jay Williams discusses his feelings about being inducted into Duke's Sports Hall of Fame during a press conference Friday October 11, 2013. Williams played basketball for the Blue Devils from 1999 until 2002 and was on the team that won the 2001 National Championship. Williams currently works as a broadcaster for ESPN. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Jay Williams discusses his feelings about being inducted into Duke's Sports Hall of Fame during a press conference Friday October 11, 2013. Williams played basketball for the Blue Devils from 1999 until 2002 and was on the team that won the 2001 National Championship. Williams currently works as a broadcaster for ESPN. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

College Sports

Jay Williams to pranksters who TP’d his yard: ‘Don’t let @DukeMBB win next time’

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

February 09, 2018 08:07 AM

Some people take the Duke-UNC rivalry very seriously. So much so that someone played a prank on basketball analyst and former Duke star Jay Williams after Duke’s 82-78 loss to UNC on Thursday night.

Williams, who worked at the Duke-UNC game for ESPN, came home to find toilet paper in his shrubbery and his driveway decorated with taunts about the Blue Devils’ loss.

Williams took it in stride, tweeting a video showing the front yard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Every time @UNC_Basketball .... every time. The rivalry is real. #DukeVsUNC Don’t let @DukeMBB win next time. You got something coming! @SportsCenter @espn,” Williams tweeted.

The video shows Williams’ driveway with “82-78,” “sorry Jay” and “UNC Tarheels” written in chalk. Williams also found three “UNC”s in toilet paper in his bushes. His mailbox was also TP’d.

“Come home after a long day at work and this is what is in front of my house,” Williams said in the video. “Really? That’s in my lawn. That’s apparently the score. Obviously that’s the score.”

Williams led Duke to the 2001 NCAA tournament championship.

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

UNC fans flood onto Franklin Street in Chapel Hill to celebrate the Tar Heels' win over Duke, Thursday night, Feb. 8, 2018. Andrew Carteracarter@newsobserver.com

Sam Newkirk: 919-829-4526, @samnewkirk64

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video