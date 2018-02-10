Charlotte 49ers close out road trip at Southern Miss with 10th straight loss

Cortez Edwards scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, distributed six assists and had five steals and Southern Mississippi cruised to a 72-54 win against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday night.
Dominic Magee added 12 points and LaDavius Draine had 10 for the Golden Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Conference USA), who handed Charlotte (5-18, 1-11) its 10th straight loss.
Edwards scored eight of the Golden Eagles’ first 15 points. Charlotte took advantage of Southern Miss’ nearly four-minute scoring drought and closed to 24-20, but the Golden Eagles stretched the lead to 30-24 at halftime.
Jailan Haslem reduced the deficit to 30-27 with a free throw and a jump shot before D'Angelo Richardson’s 3-point play and another jumper from Edwards. The Golden Eagles put together an 8-0 run and led 44-29 with 12:53 left and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Never miss a local story.
Jon Davis led Charlotte with 20 points. Haslem scored nine points with six rebounds. Milos Supica scored eight points with eight rebounds.
▪ Up next: The 49ers return to Halton Arena to play Texas-El Paso Thursday at 7 p.m. ESPN3 will broadcast the game.
SOUTHERN MISS. 72, CHARLOTTE 54
CHARLOTTE (5-18)
Garvin 0-1 0-0 0, Haslem 4-5 1-4 9, White 1-7 0-0 2, Vasic 1-2 0-0 2, J.Davis 5-13 6-6 20, Supica 4-8 0-0 8, Blight 0-0 0-0 0, Ajukwa 2-10 1-2 5, Bias 1-1 0-0 2, McGill 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 20-52 8-12 54.
SOUTHERN MISS. (13-13)
E.Davis 3-3 2-2 9, Griffin 3-10 1-2 8, Magee 4-10 4-4 12, Holland 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 6-14 0-0 12, Rowe 4-5 1-3 9, Hampton 2-5 0-0 5, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 0-2 0-0 0, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Draine 3-7 1-2 10, Richardson 1-2 4-5 7. Totals 26-61 13-18 72.
Halftime—Southern Miss. 30-24. 3-Point Goals—Charlotte 6-19 (J.Davis 4-7, McGill 2-5, Vasic 0-1, White 0-3, Ajukwa 0-3), Southern Miss. 7-22 (Draine 3-5, Hampton 1-1, E.Davis 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Griffin 1-5, Weatherspoon 0-1, Holland 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Magee 0-3). Fouled Out—White. Rebounds—Charlotte 34 (Supica 8), Southern Miss. 31 (Edwards 10). Assists—Charlotte 9 (J.Davis 5), Southern Miss. 19 (Griffin 8). Total Fouls—Charlotte 16, Southern Miss. 9. A—2,880 (8,095).
Comments