Duke gets back on track with win over GT. Five observations from Duke’s win

The finish wasn’t pretty, but Duke got the job done.
Duke beat Georgia Tech 80-69 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta on Sunday without its leading scorer Marvin Bagley III, who missed the game with a knee sprain. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Duke.
Duke, which learned earlier today that the NCAA Selection Committee sees it as a No. 2 seed currently, is now 8-4 in the ACC.
The Blue Devils played well in the first half and led by 17 points. They extended their lead to 25, before Georgia Tech cut the lead to 10 points twice.
Here are five observations from the game:
1. Grayson Allen was aggressive early and it paid off.
With Bagley out, Allen had to be aggressive. He started the game at point guard, but still scored 10 of Duke’s first 16 points against Georgia Tech.
Allen finished with team-high 23 points and 6 assists. It was the first time, he had led his team in scoring since Dec. 2, when he scored 25 in a 96-80 win over South Dakota.
It was far from the type of performance he put up against Michigan State on Nov. 14, when he scored a career-high 37 points. But Duke needed him, and he came through on Sunday.
2. A new lineup
Prior Sunday’s game, Duke had used only one starting lineup for all 24 games: Bagley, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Allen and Trevon Duval.
With Bagley out, sophomore center Marques Bolden filled in. But the surprise was Alex O’Connell starting over Duval. Duval has struggled in recent games. He’s had bad turnovers in crucial moments in games.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski did not say why the change, nor did he indicate whether he would stay with O’Connell in the lineup over Duval.
He said Duval played his best game in a couple of weeks.
“He really hit the biggest shot of the game because it got down to 12 a little under seven (minutes),” Krzyzewski said.
That shot came when Georgia Tech was attempting its comeback. Krzyzewski called a timeout after Georgia Tech reduced the lead to 12. After the timeout, Allen found an open Duval in the corner for a 3-pointer that slowed Georgia Tech’s comeback.
3. Bagley likely won’t miss Duke’s next game
The injury was called a “mild knee sprain.” According to a press release, Bagley missed the game as a precautionary measure.
Bagley played 39 of the 40 total minutes in Duke’s game against UNC on Thursday when he sustained the injury. He had 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Bagley indicated that he was doing alright. Barring any set backs, Bagley will likely play on Wednesday when Duke plays Virginia Tech at home.
4. Defensive rebounding still a problem.
Georgia Tech joined a recent group of teams that has had success rebounding its own misses against Duke.
Duke started the game rebounding all of Georgia Tech’s misses. After one half, Georgia Tech grabbed only four offensive rebounds. But in the second half, Duke just couldn’t seem to keep Georgia Tech off the glass.
The Yellow Jackets grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the second half. Their 16 total offensive rebounds led to 16 second chance points, including a few put-back dunks.
Duke has been a slightly below average team this season in defensive rebounding. And recently it has gotten worse. UNC grabbed 20 offensive rebounds against Duke and won that game 82-78. St. John’s beat Duke 81-77, after grabbing 16 offensive rebounds.
After trailing by 25, Georgia Tech started to capitalize off its offensive rebounds and Duke’s turnovers.
Fortunately for Duke, the lead it built earlier in the game was too big to come from.
5. Bolden coming along after injury
While Bolden didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he played well in replace of Bagley. He scored 8 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 25 minutes. Bolden is still playing with a knee brace. He suffered an MCL sprain in a practice prior to Duke’s Jan. 6 game against N.C. State and missed the next seven games.
Bolden has played well in his last few games.
“He played 25 minutes tonight, but his best minutes were early,” Krzyzewski said. “He should be a great sub for Wendell (Carter) and Marvin (Bagley) and play somewhere between 15 and 18 minutes and play it really hard and run and whatever.”
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
