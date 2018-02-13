Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Notre Dame | 02.12.18

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) applauds an early lead over Notre Dame during the first half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and the bench react after a three-point basket by Kenny Williams during the first half against Notre Dame on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) puts up a shot against Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the first half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the first half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey talks with Matt Farrell (5) during the first half against North Carolina on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell (5) as he dribbles behind his back during the first half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a three-point shot over Notre Dame’s Austin Torres (1) during the first half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Notre Dame on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the first half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
An angry Roy Williams reacts after a basket by Notre Dame and sends Barndon Robinson into the game during the first half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks past Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell (5) on a fast break during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket on a revers lay-up against Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half against Notre Dame on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) collides with Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots over Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half against Notre Dame on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) tries for a steal from Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) forces a turnover by Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) blocks a shot by Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) and Brandon Robinson (4) reacts to a dunk by teammate Cameron Johnson (13) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) goes to the basket for a dunk against Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives against Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives against Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berry scored 21 points in the Tar Heels’ 83-66 victory.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives between Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) and John Mooney (33) during the second half on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey reacts as North Carolina spreads their offense and runs down the clock in the closing minutes of their game on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) puts up a shot during the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Huffman scores thee points.
Robert Willett