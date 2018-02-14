Davidson picks up Atlantic 10 victory at Virginia Commonwealth

Peyton Aldridge had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double, Kellan Grady scored 19 points and Davidson pulled away from Virginia Commonwealth for a 74-63 win Wednesday night.
KiShawn Pritchett, with four 3-pointers, and Jon Axel Gudmundsson both had 12 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 9-4 Atlantic 10). Aldridge has reached double figures in 33 straight games and Grady is Davidson’s top scoring freshman (16 points per game) since Stephen Curry averaged 21.5 in 2006-07.
The victory pulled Davidson into a tie for second place in the A-10 with St. Bonaventure.
Davidson scored the last five points of the first half to take a 28-24 lead. Using a 16-5 run to start the second half, the Wildcats upped the advantage to 12 with 12 minutes to play. The lead stayed in double figures until the final minute. Davidson scored its last 11 points from the foul line.
Justin Tillman had 22 points for the Rams (15-11, 7-6) and De'Riante Jenkins added 19.
DAVIDSON 74, VCU 63
DAVIDSON (14-10): Michelsen 1-2 0-0 3, Aldridge 7-17 7-7 23, Gudmundsson 3-7 4-4 12, Grady 8-16 2-2 19, Pritchett 4-7 0-0 12, Magarity 2-3 1-2 5, Reigel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 14-15 74.
VCU (15-11): Tillman 9-15 3-5 22, Vann 1-8 2-4 5, Mobley 3-7 0-0 7, Williams 1-3 2-2 5, Jenkins 7-11 0-0 19, Lane 1-3 0-0 2, Santos-Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Maye 0-0 0-0 0, Crowfield 0-3 0-0 0, Simms 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 23-55 7-11 63.
Halftime—Davidson 28-24. 3-Point Goals—Davidson 10-26 (Pritchett 4-6, Gudmundsson 2-3, Aldridge 2-7, Michelsen 1-2, Grady 1-6, Reigel 0-1, Magarity 0-1), VCU 10-28 (Jenkins 5-8, Williams 1-1, Vann 1-3, Simms 1-4, Tillman 1-4, Mobley 1-5, Lane 0-1, Crowfield 0-2). Fouled Out—Mobley. Rebounds—Davidson 29 (Aldridge 11), VCU 25 (Tillman 8). Assists—Davidson 17 (Gudmundsson 5), VCU 13 (Williams 7). Total Fouls—Davidson 10, VCU 16. A—7,637 (7,637).
