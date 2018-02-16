What South Carolina has on the defensive line coming into spring football

South Carolina opens spring practice on Feb. 28. Between now and then, The State will take a position-by-position look at the Gamecocks roster.
Defensive line overview
USC probably overachieved in 2017 on the defensive front. A range of reserves stepped up, and while the group wasn’t terrorizing quarterbacks every down, it was much sturdier than the two years prior. Three veterans depart from that group, but there are a lot of key faces back in the fold.
Returning Starters
Never miss a local story.
D.J. Wonnum, junior Buck, 6-foot-4, 251 pounds – The lightly recruited pass rusher staked out a spot in the rotation his first year and blossomed into one of the better ends in the SEC. He posted six sacks, 13 tackles for loss and became a solid presence against the run. His question is how much higher is the ceiling?
Javon Kinlaw, junior tackle, 6-foot-6, 295 pounds – Each week he got in better shape, and each week he seemed to play better and have more impact. Kinlaw looks to be USC’s best interior presence and a guy who can be both disruptive as a rusher and a ballast against the run-absorbing double teams.
Keir Thomas, junior end, 6-foot-2, 262 pounds – He worked his way into being a starter by the end of 2017 and adds some nice versatility. A former undersized tackle, Thomas has a little beef at end and can bounce inside in passing situations. He made 38 tackles with a couple sacks and a forced fumble.
Projected starter
Kobe Smith, junior defensive tackle, 6-foot-2, 297 pounds – He spent last season as the No. 4 tackle, but with Taylor Stallworth and Ulric Jones moving on, he seems like the first man up to fill the spot next to Kinlaw. He made 13 tackles last season.
Top Reserves
M.J. Webb, freshman tackle, 6-foot-3, 290 pounds – After arriving early and participating in 2016 bowl practice, it was a bit of a disappointment for him to not contribute last season. He is still a former four-star and at a position where USC will need more depth.
Aaron Sterling, sophomore end, 6-foot-1, 240 pounds – As a true freshman who didn’t enroll early, he carved out a role behind Dante Sawyer and Thomas. He played about 20 percent of USC’s snaps, with 23 tackles and a couple sacks. Sawyer is gone, which could open up more playing time.
Daniel Fennell, junior Buck, 6-foot-3, 244 pounds – He split time between Buck and linebacker, but he’s a player who could add a little beef and versatility to the mix on the outside. He had 28 tackles and three sacks in 2017.
Brad Johnson, sophomore Buck, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds – As Fennell started spending more time at linebacker, Johnson began getting more work behind Wonnum. He had five tackles and a sack in just more than 130 snaps, and Wonnum spoke highly of his potential.
The Rest
Griffin Gentry, sophomore Buck, 6-foot-1, 262 pounds – A legacy recruit from the Spurrier staff, Gentry has yet to play a game.
Aaron Thompson, sophomore tackle, 6-foot-3, 297 pounds – He was a big get on signing day in 2016, but has not seen the field in two seasons. Anything he can provide likely would be a bonus.
Shameik Blackshear, sophomore end, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds – Once a highly rated recruit, he hasn’t produced much. Blackshear got a few snaps through last season, but he’ll have to make a big jump to seriously get into the rotation.
Freshmen in for spring
Kingsley Enagbare, defensive end, 6-foot-4, 259 pounds – A blue-chip freshman, Enagbare could add another intriguing option at the bigger end spot beyond Thomas and Sterling.
Tyreek Johnson, defensive end, 6-foot-3, 262 pounds – Another player who will join the group at end. He’s a thick, well-built player who spent greyshirted and worked out on his own last semester.
Comments