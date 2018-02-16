College basketball: Sunday’s regional games to watch

No. 12 DUKE (21-5, 9-4 ACC) at No. 11 CLEMSON (20-5, 9-4)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 1 p.m., WBTV
The Tigers have lost Donte Graham for the season, and now point guard Shelton Mitchell (of Waxhaw Cuthbertson High) is likely to miss this game after suffering a head injury. Meanwhile, Duke standout freshman Marvin Bagley III is likely to get some playing time Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury.
LONGWOOD (6-22, 3-12 Big South) at WINTHROP (17-9, 11-4)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
Xavier Cooks had 26 points and five assists in the teams’ first meeting, a 92-75 Winthrop victory Jan. 24 at Longwood. B.K. Ashe scored 24 for Longwood. Winthrop has moved into a first-place tie with UNC Asheville, which plays Sunday at much-improved Charleston Southern.
GARDNER-WEBB (12-16, 7-8 Big South) at HIGH POINT (12-14, 7-8)
Mills Athletic Center, High Point, 2 p.m.
These teams are part of a logjam, with one game separating fourth from eighth place in the Big South. Gardner-Webb won the teams’ first meeting, 62-45, as David Efianayi scored 23 points, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs hit 46.2 percent from 3-point range.
