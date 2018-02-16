Duke forward Marvin Bagley III reacts after a Grayson Allen 3-pointer during Wednesday’s game against Virginia Tech. Bagley sat out his second straight game due to a sprained knee as the Blue Devils beat the Hokies 74-52 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham.
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III reacts after a Grayson Allen 3-pointer during Wednesday’s game against Virginia Tech. Bagley sat out his second straight game due to a sprained knee as the Blue Devils beat the Hokies 74-52 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Marvin Bagley III reacts after a Grayson Allen 3-pointer during Wednesday’s game against Virginia Tech. Bagley sat out his second straight game due to a sprained knee as the Blue Devils beat the Hokies 74-52 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

College Sports

College basketball: Sunday’s regional games to watch

February 16, 2018 08:13 PM

No. 12 DUKE (21-5, 9-4 ACC) at No. 11 CLEMSON (20-5, 9-4)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 1 p.m., WBTV

The Tigers have lost Donte Graham for the season, and now point guard Shelton Mitchell (of Waxhaw Cuthbertson High) is likely to miss this game after suffering a head injury. Meanwhile, Duke standout freshman Marvin Bagley III is likely to get some playing time Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury.

LONGWOOD (6-22, 3-12 Big South) at WINTHROP (17-9, 11-4)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.

Xavier Cooks had 26 points and five assists in the teams’ first meeting, a 92-75 Winthrop victory Jan. 24 at Longwood. B.K. Ashe scored 24 for Longwood. Winthrop has moved into a first-place tie with UNC Asheville, which plays Sunday at much-improved Charleston Southern.

GARDNER-WEBB (12-16, 7-8 Big South) at HIGH POINT (12-14, 7-8)

Mills Athletic Center, High Point, 2 p.m.

These teams are part of a logjam, with one game separating fourth from eighth place in the Big South. Gardner-Webb won the teams’ first meeting, 62-45, as David Efianayi scored 23 points, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs hit 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

Steve Lyttle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video