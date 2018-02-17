Strong defense key as Appalachian State downs Troy in Sun Belt win

Appalachian State limited Troy to just 27.6 percent shooting in a 65-54 victory Saturday.
App State (12-16, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference) scored the first 13 points in the opening three and a half minutes to build an early edge over Troy (13-14, 7-8).
The Mountaineers took a 34-27 lead into the break and opened the second half with a 15-3 run over the first eight minutes.
Troy would battle back and used an 8-0 run to pull within 14 points at 55-41, with just over seven minutes to play.
App State used four free throws in the final 36 seconds to put the game away.
Mountaineers junior Ronshad Shabazz finished with a team-high 15 points and three assists. Griffin Kinney added 12 points on 6-of-8 (75 percent) shooting and eight rebounds.
Elsewhere
Division II
No. 2 Queens 93, Mars Hill 83: Mike Davis led the Royals (25-1, 17-1 South Atlantic Conference) with 19 points and seven rebounds, both team highs, and Jalin Alexander scored 18 in the rout of the visiting Lions (4-22, 1-17). Ike Augusi added 15 points and a team-high eight assists. The Royals led by as many as 30 points.
Livingstone 80, Johnson C. Smith 79: Cameron Burhannon hit a last-second jumper to push the Blue Bears (9-12, 7-7 CIAA) past the visiting Golden Bulls (17-9, 10-4). Robert Davis scored a game-high 28 points in the loss. Christian Kirchman added 15 and Arthur Bennett scored 13.
