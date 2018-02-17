Appalachian State forward Isaac Johnson, seen here in December against Ohio State, pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in Saturday’s win against visiting Troy.
College Sports

Strong defense key as Appalachian State downs Troy in Sun Belt win

Observer Staff and News Services

February 17, 2018 07:05 PM

BOONE

Appalachian State limited Troy to just 27.6 percent shooting in a 65-54 victory Saturday.

App State (12-16, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference) scored the first 13 points in the opening three and a half minutes to build an early edge over Troy (13-14, 7-8).

The Mountaineers took a 34-27 lead into the break and opened the second half with a 15-3 run over the first eight minutes.

Troy would battle back and used an 8-0 run to pull within 14 points at 55-41, with just over seven minutes to play.

App State used four free throws in the final 36 seconds to put the game away.

Mountaineers junior Ronshad Shabazz finished with a team-high 15 points and three assists. Griffin Kinney added 12 points on 6-of-8 (75 percent) shooting and eight rebounds.

Elsewhere

Division II

No. 2 Queens 93, Mars Hill 83: Mike Davis led the Royals (25-1, 17-1 South Atlantic Conference) with 19 points and seven rebounds, both team highs, and Jalin Alexander scored 18 in the rout of the visiting Lions (4-22, 1-17). Ike Augusi added 15 points and a team-high eight assists. The Royals led by as many as 30 points.

Livingstone 80, Johnson C. Smith 79: Cameron Burhannon hit a last-second jumper to push the Blue Bears (9-12, 7-7 CIAA) past the visiting Golden Bulls (17-9, 10-4). Robert Davis scored a game-high 28 points in the loss. Christian Kirchman added 15 and Arthur Bennett scored 13.

