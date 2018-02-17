Peyton Aldridge’s career-high 38 points leads Davidson past resilient UMass

Davidson’s Wildcats got a career night from Peyton Aldridge in an 83-78 Atlantic 10 victory Saturday against shorthanded Massachusetts at Belk Arena.
Aldridge, the Wildcats’ senior forward, scored a career-high 38 points as Davidson (15-10, 10-4) moved into a tie for second place in the A-10 with St. Bonaventure.
Saturday’s game might have been a mismatch, with the Minutemen (11-16, 4-10) having just nine players dressed for the game – five of them on scholarship – due to suspensions, academics and injuries.
But UMass, which trailed by 13 with 8 minutes, 7 seconds left, kept the game competitive in the late going, with guard Luwane Pipkins (31 points) scoring 11 points in the final six minutes. Davidson also struggled at the foul line down the stretch, going 5-of-10 in the final 1:26.
Davidson didn’t lead until Aldridge hit a 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the first half.
Three who mattered
Aldridge: Davidson’s senior forward had a career-high 38 points, including 23 in the first half. His 14 rebounds were one off a career high.
Luwane Pipkins: Minutemen’s sophomore guard, who is on track to become the first UMass player to average more than 20 points since Marcus Camby in 1996, had 31.
Will Magarity: Davidson’s senior forward had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and also grabbed six rebounds.
Observations
▪ Aldridge needs nine points to hit the 2,000-point mark for his career. He would be the fourth player in school history to score at least 2,000 points and will likely finish third on the career points list behind Stephen Curry (2,635) and John Gerdy (2,483). He’s coming up fast on Fred Hetzel (2,032) and Jack Gibbs (2,036).
▪ Eleven days after he scored 27 points in the first half of a victory against La Salle, Aldridge had 23 against UMass. They were all needed, as the Wildcats trailed for the first 15 minutes before taking the lead 30-29 on an Aldridge 3-pointer. Aldridge made 9-of-13 shots in the first half, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also had a team-high seven rebounds in the first half.
▪ The Wildcats had 16 assists on their 27 made baskets.
▪ The Wildcats’ next game is Wednesday at home against Fordham. UMass is home against Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday.
▪ The Minutemen have had lots of roster attrition this season, due to injuries, suspensions and academic problems. Nine players – five on scholarship – dressed for UMass on Saturday, including Randall West, who is a backup quarterback on the Minutemen football team.
▪ Referee Garrick Shannon was hurt in the second half when he collided with Kellan Grady. The game was stopped for a few minutes while Shannon was treated, but he was able to return.
Quoting
“They (UMass) are obviously struggling due to a lack of players, so they come in without absolutely no pressure. They’re going to play their heart out. They’ve got a few good players who made some shots.” – Magarity.
“I’m just trying to stay aggressive and I had some open looks early that happened to fall.” – Aldridge.
“Peyton was sensational. He always seemed to get the big basket at the big time for us.” – Davidson coach Bob McKillop.
“They were on a mission.” – McKillop, on how shorthanded UMass kept it close.
“We’re a great foul shooting team. We had a chance to salt it away but we didn’t. That’s a great experience for our team.” – McKillop.
DAVIDSON 83, UMASS 78
Umass
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Hines
27
7-8
3-3
6
4
17
Anderson
33
2-6
0-0
4
5
5
McLean
39
3-6
0-0
6
4
8
Pierre
39
5-13
1-2
2
2
15
Pipkins
37
11-24
4-6
4
1
31
West
12
0-2
0-0
2
2
0
Miller
12
1-2
0-0
0
5
2
Franklin
1
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
Totals
200
29-61
8-11
25
24
78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Pipkins 5-13, Pierre 4-9, McLean 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Miller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 6 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Pipkins 5, Hines). Steals: 5 (Pierre 2, Pipkins 2, Anderson). Technical Fouls: None.
Davidson
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Aldridge
40
13-21
9-10
14
2
38
Michelsen
13
2-2
0-0
0
2
4
Grady
36
3-12
5-8
2
3
12
Gudmundsson
39
2-5
2-3
6
2
7
Pritchett
27
1-2
3-4
3
3
6
Magarity
24
5-6
0-1
6
2
11
Reigel
21
1-1
2-2
3
1
5
Collins
--
-
-
0
Totals
200
27-49
21-28
34
15
83
Percentages: FG .551, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Aldridge 3-7, Reigel 1-1, Magarity 1-2, Pritchett 1-2, Grady 1-4, Gudmundsson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 9 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Aldridge 3, Magarity). Turnovers: 9 (Gudmundsson 3, Pritchett 3, Grady 2, Aldridge). Steals: 3 (Pritchett 2, Michelsen). Technical Fouls: None.
UMass
36
42
—
78
Davidson
41
42
—
83
A—4,202 (5,295).
