Injured South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel stretches out Shi Smith during Outback Bowl practice. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Injured South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel stretches out Shi Smith during Outback Bowl practice. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

USC’s Deebo Samuel makes it clear: He’s back

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 18, 2018 07:47 PM

Will Muschamp already announced it on National Signing Day, but South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel wanted to make it clear.

He’s back and ready to go for spring.

Samuel tweeted out a video welcoming himself back to the field. In the video he’s going through drills around cones, chopping his feet with quick steps.

That’s on the leg where he broke a bone that cost him most of the season, and on the foot that flared up and ended any chance of a comeback.

Through nearly three games last season, Samuel looked the part of a Heisman contender, catching 15 passes for 250 yards and three scores, running for another and returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns, which both helped swing USC’s first two games.

But the injury against Kentucky and subsequent setback brought a player who seemed like a surefire departure for the draft back to Columbia for a fifth year.

Spring practice starts Feb. 28.

South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon discusses his returning receiving group for the 2018 season. Dwayne McLemoredmclemore@thestate.com

