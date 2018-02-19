More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford details his relationship with junior Zack Bailey. dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford details his relationship with junior Zack Bailey. dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Spring preview: South Carolina offensive line has spots to sort out

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

February 19, 2018 08:35 AM

South Carolina opens spring practice on Feb. 28. Between now and then, The State will take a position-by-position look at the Gamecocks roster.

Returning Starters

Zack Bailey, Senior, 6-6, 311 pounds – Bailey has started 27 games for South Carolina, including all nine last year in which he was healthy. He will be expected to play at an All-SEC level at right tackle in 2018.

Dennis Daley, Senior, 6-6, 330 pounds – The junior college transfer took over the starting left tackle spot in the third game last year and didn’t give it back. He’s the odds-on favorite to man the spot every game this year, too.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donell Stanley, Senior, 6-4, 317 pounds – Last year, Stanley emerged into the player the coaches were hoping he would be. The only starts the guard missed were three in the midseason due to injury.

Top Reserves

Sadarius Hutcherson, Sophomore, 6-4, 316 pounds – The Tennessee native started the three games that Stanley missed at guard last year, plus the bowl game in place of Stanley.

Blake Camper, Senior, 6-8, 310 pounds – Camper started one game at right tackle last year.

Christian Pellage, Junior, 6-6, 296 pounds – Pellage redshirted mid-career and needs a big spring to get into the rotation.

Chandler Farrell, Sophomore, 6-2, 292 pounds – The walk-on has impressed coaches and will have a shot at the center spot.

Eric Douglas, Sophomore, 6-4, 308 pounds – Douglas could play guard or center.

Hank Manos, Freshman, 6-4, 275 pounds – An early enrollee, he has a chance to play center right away.

The Rest

Trey Derouen, Junior, 6-3, 305 pounds – Derouen has the size to be an interior line contributor.

Will Putnam, Sophomore, 6-5, 299 pounds – Putnam redshirted in 2016 and worked at center in practice last year.

Summie Carlay, Redshirt Freshman, 6-5, 281 pounds – An early enrollee last year, Carlay didn’t see the field in 2017.

Jordon Carty, Redshirt Freshman, 6-7, 299 pounds – A future candidate at tackle.

Jordan Rhodes, Redshirt Freshman, 6-5, 318 pounds – A future candidate at tackle.

Max Iyama, Freshman, 6-5, 308 – The early enrollee will see his first collegiate practice this spring.

Wyatt Campbell, Freshman, 6-5, 290 -- The early enrollee will see his first collegiate practice this spring.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video