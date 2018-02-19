Spring preview: South Carolina offensive line has spots to sort out

South Carolina opens spring practice on Feb. 28. Between now and then, The State will take a position-by-position look at the Gamecocks roster.
Returning Starters
Zack Bailey, Senior, 6-6, 311 pounds – Bailey has started 27 games for South Carolina, including all nine last year in which he was healthy. He will be expected to play at an All-SEC level at right tackle in 2018.
Dennis Daley, Senior, 6-6, 330 pounds – The junior college transfer took over the starting left tackle spot in the third game last year and didn’t give it back. He’s the odds-on favorite to man the spot every game this year, too.
Donell Stanley, Senior, 6-4, 317 pounds – Last year, Stanley emerged into the player the coaches were hoping he would be. The only starts the guard missed were three in the midseason due to injury.
Top Reserves
Sadarius Hutcherson, Sophomore, 6-4, 316 pounds – The Tennessee native started the three games that Stanley missed at guard last year, plus the bowl game in place of Stanley.
Blake Camper, Senior, 6-8, 310 pounds – Camper started one game at right tackle last year.
Christian Pellage, Junior, 6-6, 296 pounds – Pellage redshirted mid-career and needs a big spring to get into the rotation.
Chandler Farrell, Sophomore, 6-2, 292 pounds – The walk-on has impressed coaches and will have a shot at the center spot.
Eric Douglas, Sophomore, 6-4, 308 pounds – Douglas could play guard or center.
Hank Manos, Freshman, 6-4, 275 pounds – An early enrollee, he has a chance to play center right away.
The Rest
Trey Derouen, Junior, 6-3, 305 pounds – Derouen has the size to be an interior line contributor.
Will Putnam, Sophomore, 6-5, 299 pounds – Putnam redshirted in 2016 and worked at center in practice last year.
Summie Carlay, Redshirt Freshman, 6-5, 281 pounds – An early enrollee last year, Carlay didn’t see the field in 2017.
Jordon Carty, Redshirt Freshman, 6-7, 299 pounds – A future candidate at tackle.
Jordan Rhodes, Redshirt Freshman, 6-5, 318 pounds – A future candidate at tackle.
Max Iyama, Freshman, 6-5, 308 – The early enrollee will see his first collegiate practice this spring.
Wyatt Campbell, Freshman, 6-5, 290 -- The early enrollee will see his first collegiate practice this spring.
