North Carolina’s Joel Berry took to Instagram to show his support of NBA superstar LeBron James.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry took to Instagram to show his support of NBA superstar LeBron James. Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry took to Instagram to show his support of NBA superstar LeBron James. Robert Willett

College Sports

How UNC’s Joel Berry has LeBron James’ back

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

February 19, 2018 08:16 AM

It was a relatively modest gesture but Joel Berry wanted to figure out a way to his show for LeBron James.

So the North Carolina guard posted his own picture of “I Am More Than An Athlete” on Instagram on Saturday before the Tar Heels’ win at Louisville.

“Not everybody gets to see what we do off the court,” Berry said. “That’s one of my missions is to try to get people to understand, that we have an impact on people — from little kids to all the way to grownups.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

James and fellow NBA superstar Kevin Durant came under fire last week after comments they made on race relations in an ESPN interview ahead of the NBA All-Star Game that were critical of President Donald Trump.

Fox News political commentator Laura Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble.”

On Friday, James posted a picture of a neon sign with the words “I Am More Than An Athlete” on his Instagram account. James used the hashtag “#wewillnotshutupanddribble.”

 

#wewillnotshutupanddribble

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Berry saw that and posted his own version the next day. Berry’s Instagram post had more than 16,600 likes on Monday morning.

“I was little upset by that,” Berry said. “LeBron, the things that he does, people really don’t understand it and they don’t see it.”

 

 

A post shared by Joel Berry II (@joelberry2) on

“He has a school. He is always giving back to the community. That’s what it is about.

For her to say something like that, was disrespectful to who he is as a person.”

James’ charitable foundation opened up the “I Promise School” in his hometown of Akron, Ohio for third- and fourth-graders in the fall. James’ same “I Promise” initiative also has scholarship program with the University of Akron, which James’ foundation has pledged more than $40 million for college education.

Berry said James should be praised for being a positive role model, not criticized for having an opinion.

“It’s about having an impact on people’s lives and that’s what I want to do,” Berry said.

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

North Carolina guard Joel Berry talks about the increased hustle and enthusiasm of the Tar Heels following their ACC win over Louisville. Joe Gigliojgiglio@newsobserver.com

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory 0:37

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

Pause
It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 1:10

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye 0:55

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship 1:14

Fans celebrate as Clemson wins ACC Championship

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Here's what Christian Laettner told his team to lift them to a victory

View More Video