Gamecocks enter spring with more proven receivers than spots to play them

South Carolina opens spring practice on Feb. 28. Between now and then, The State will take a position-by-position look at the Gamecocks roster. Today, we’ll look atht the wide receivers.
Starters
Deebo Samuel, Senior, 6-0, 215 pounds – Samuel was the most dynamic player in the SEC when he was on the field last year. In less than three games, he had 250 receiving yards and six combined touchdowns. After missing all of last year due to leg and foot injuries, he’ll be limited this spring but will return to his top spot in the fall.
Bryan Edwards, Junior, 6-3, 215 pounds – After Samuels’ injury, Edwards stepped up as a legitimate No. 1 option in the SEC. He finished the season with 64 catches for 793 yards and five touchdowns. He and Samuel could be the conference’s top receiving duo in 2018.
Shi Smith, Sophomore, 5-10, 180 pounds – After catching 29 passes for 409 yards, Smith will be groomed this year by Samuel and expected to take that role over in 2019.
Top Reserves
OrTre Smith, Sophomore, 6-4, 219 pounds – As a true freshman, Smith caught 30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll be plugged in behind Edwards and needs to prove this year that he’s more than a red zone target.
Randrecous Davis, Sophomore, 5-10, 186 pounds—The Gamecocks have been trying to get Davis on the field since 2016 but lingering injuries have kept him on the sidelines much of the time. He finally found some time last year and had seven catches for 55 yards.
The Rest
Chad Terrell, Sophomore, 6-3, 212 pounds – He caught three passes for 20 yards last season.
Chavis Dawkins, Junior, 6-2, 212 pounds – He started two games in 2016 and had two catches for 18 yards in 2017.
Darius Rush, Freshman, 6-2, 190 pounds – The early enrollee already has added almost 15 pounds since getting to campus in early January.
Jared Washington, Junior, 5-8, 171 pounds – Entering his fourth college season, he has yet to see the field for USC.
